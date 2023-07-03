British Pullman luxury train enlists celebrated female chefs to offer one-of-a-kind dining experience

Luxury train service British Pullman has partnered with Dom Pérignon for a series of ‘pop-up’ dining experiences curated by celebrated female chefs behind some of the UK’s best restaurants.

Guests will be able to enjoy their meals on one of Pullman’s luxury trains, which are practically portable movie sets, with 11 uniquely designed passenger cabins originally from the 1920s and 1930s – the heyday of glamourous rail travel – and refurbished interiors that blend the Arts and Crafts exuberance of William Morris with the quirky modernism of Wes Anderson (who designed one of the carriages).

For this pop-up series, guests will ride on a roundtrip voyage through the English countryside, and are encouraged to dress up for the occasion (you ‘can never be overdressed aboard our beautiful train’, states the company). The bucolic views are complemented by the glamour of gleaming veneered panels, art deco lamps illuminating polished brass, bevelled-glass and glossy mahogany fittings, and plush upholstered armchairs for a comfortable and intimate environment.

It is a fitting setting in which to enjoy the exceptional cooking of chefs such as Lisa Goodwin-Allen, who opened the series on 23 June, showcasing her talent for infusing traditional Lancastrian cuisine with modern flourishes.

Next on the roster is Dublin native Anna Haugh, head chef and owner of Chelsea’s Myrtle Restaurant, who will serve up a menu of modern Irish fine dining from 14 July. On 29 September, Angela Hartnett, chef-patron of Michelin-starred restaurant Murano, will take over with her Italian-inspired culinary masterworks. Michelin-starred Spanish chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho is on duty on 20 October, showcasing specialities from across the different regions of Spain. And London chef Sally Abé, of The Pem, will round out the calendar with her menu of contemporary British dishes on 10 November.

