Inside Two Fifteen, Ian Schrager and Nur Khan’s New York bar
Two Fifteen at New York’s Public hotel captivates with sultry boudoir interiors and a four-stage cocktail menu
Two Fifteen, the new cocktail bar at New York hotel Public, found in the lower half of 215 Chrystie Street Tower, has quickly captivated guests for its burlesque-inspired décor. Whether you fancy a pre-dinner apéritif or an elegant nightcap, Two Fifteen’s sultry interiors provide an atmospheric backdrop.
Inside Two Fifteen, a moody bar with a sexy style
The brainchild of hotelier and Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager and entertainment impresario Nur Khan, Two Fifteen offers a vibrant and intriguing environment for socialising. Both nightlife connoisseurs agreed that to move forward, one must look back, eventually deciding to draw inspiration from the 2000s, specifically their previous collaboration for Rose Bar at the Gramercy Park Hotel.
Founded in 2006, Rose Bar quickly became one of the city’s top destinations for cocktails and live music, including performances by Guns & Roses, Rufus Wainwright, Jack White, The Black Keys, The Cult and more. ‘Finding a nightlife magnate as good as Nur is like finding a needle in a haystack,’ says Schrager.
Two Fifteen marks an exciting reconnection between Khan and Schrager. ‘Working with Ian, once again, to create a boundary-pushing concept encompassing downtown’s eclectic energy is a dream. The space brings a mature and edgy cocktail-driven experience reminiscent of the early aughts to life,’ says Khan.
The bar’s interior doesn’t fear opulence, with a colour palette kept to minimal black while accents come from detailing such as crystal chandeliers and tumbling ruby-coloured gems. The lounge is dimly lit through warm lighting from surrounding wall panels and a moody vibe is set with a modern fireplace below a large glass installation in cool shades of blue.
Like Rose Bar, Two Fifteen will also host a variety of regular musical performances by rising stars in the music scene from wide-spanning genres.
Noting the boudoir-esque setting, master mixologist Charlotte Voisey carefully crafted the cocktail menu in four stages: work your way through ‘Champagne Cocktails’, ‘Modern Twists on Classics’, ‘Drinks with Vibrant Colors’ and ‘Spirit-Free’ options.
A cocktail tray service, bottle service and tableside preparations are also available for an elevated hospitality experience. A must-try is the made-to-order Gold Bellini inspired by the original Bellini of 1940s Venice. Of course, with a Two Fifteen twist, Hendrick’s gin is used for an additional flavour boost, and the cocktail is decorated with raspberry and edible gold.
To complement the drinks menu, an abundance of light bites are offered, including oysters, shrimp cocktails, and fresh ceviche.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
