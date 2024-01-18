St Ali & The Queen elevates Melbourne’s coffee culture with modern brews and brutalism
St Ali & The Queen is a Fiona Lynch Office-designed café and cocktail bar in Melbourne’s revitalised Queen Victoria Market
Brutalist yet homely, that’s just how interior design studio Fiona Lynch Office envisioned St Ali & The Queen, a newly opened hospitality concept within the Munro Site community hub, part of Melbourne’s revitalised Queen Victoria Market. This all-day local providore and café – also a cocktail bar by night – is the result of the collaboration between artisanal coffee roaster St Ali and award-winning mixologist Orlando Marzo.
St Ali & The Queen by Fiona Lynch Office
Many storied cultural influences envelop St Ali & The Queen – the market and food hall’s heritage and vibrant sense of community, Melbourne’s modern edge and passionate coffee culture, the feeling of warm European hospitality and the client’s Italian roots among them. Taking a cue from these, the space features an inviting deli, a coffee window for takeaways, a sociable counter bar, relaxed café seating indoors, and tables spilling outside to the pavement.
The design elements that make up the space, which embrace flow for staff and diverse guest encounters, consist primarily of polished raw materials and detailed joinery. ‘We wanted to embrace the traditional food hall’s classic design language of box aluminium stalls and channel its raw, brutalist feel into our design while also creating a space that cultivates the spirit and warmth of European hospitality,’ shares Fiona Lynch.
Complementing the interior’s soaring arched industrial windows and exposed concrete floors by Six Degrees Architects are raw wood, stone and brass. The furniture was custom-designed by Lynch and crafted by Geelong-based Ross Thompson using sustainable Oregon timber, as seen across the face of the bar and for high-top tables, sofas, bar stools and portable low stools.
This tactility and inviting sense of community are further carried out throughout the open plan via European-style leather-upholstered benches overlooking the market and the feature lighting, such as the counter lamps designed by Fiona Lynch and made by Melbourne’s Volker Haug, and a wall lamp by Milanese architect Paolo Rizzatto for Flos.
Italian marble and blocks of travertine and Afrodite stone on the counter, along with honeyed wood shades, add sophistication to the bar and help transition the space from a modern coffee shop by day to a sleek neighbourhood bar by night.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
‘Art Exposed’: Julian Spalding on everything that’s wrong with the art world
In ‘Art Exposed’, Julian Spalding draws on his 40 years in the art world – as a museum director, curator, and critic – for his series of essays
By Alfred Tong Published
-
CES 2024: truly all the tech you need and then some
The best tech of CES 2024, from next-level laptops to mindful mirrors, audacious audio and more innovation than you can shake a smart bot at
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
2024 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture celebrates Lesley Lokko
The 2024 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture will be presented to Lesley Lokko for her contributions to the field, the RIBA announced
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge returns to full splendour
Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge reopens in one of Australia’s wildest and most enchanting remote corners, following the devastating 2019 bushfires
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Six luxury lodges to discover in Western Australia
From desert camps to beach retreats, explore luxury lodges to rest and recharge in the sun-kissed region
By John Arlidge Published
-
Off-beat eco-lodge Sun Ranch opens in the Byron Bay hinterland
The 1970s-inspired Sun Ranch estate has been envisioned by a collective of friends from Australia’s fashion and hospitality scenes
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Qantas’ Airbus A350 cabins make non-stop to Australia a dream ticket
Explore Qantas’ slick new Airbus A350 cabins, designed by David Caon, including minimalist first class suites
By John Arlidge Published
-
A Sydney adventure: discover art and architecture, design and dance
See the best Sydney architecture, design, craft, cuisine and more. Ahead of World Pride 2023, Wallpaper* Australia editor Elias Redstone offers an insider’s view to help you plan your trip
By Elias Redstone Published
-
Byron Bay’s Saint Helena guesthouse blurs the line between hotel and home — Byron Bay, Australia
By Tara Lange Last updated
-
The humble shed inspires villa escape in Kangaroo Valley, Australia — Kangaroo Valley, Australia
By Katrina Israel Last updated
-
Nostalgic 80s vibes by Biasol at Melbourne's new eatery Billie Buoy
By Melina Keays Last updated