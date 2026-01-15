Take an exclusive look at the Royal Albert Hall’s new Artists’ Bar
Local architecture studio BDP converts the Royal Albert Hall’s steam boiler house into a sophisticated bar for performers (and their guests – see if you can get yourself invited)
Hidden away two levels beneath the Royal Albert Hall, a decommissioned steam boiler house has been converted into an intimate new bar for performers and their guests (perhaps it’s time to work your connections). Opened in December 2025 and designed by architectural practice BDP, Artists’ Bar is an homage to the 150-year history of this once-forgotten industrial space.
The Royal Albert Hall introduces Artists’ Bar
Steeped amid bronze and brass, a nod to the mechanical heritage of the boiler house, a blue quartzite bar top introduces a shock of colour and a crystalline texture, recalling water vapour and weathered metal. A bespoke, inset rug outlines the positions of the four boilers once housed within the brick-walled room, and an illuminated feature wall displays a collection of preserved industrial components, now recast in resin.
While taking care to conserve and celebrate the character and history of the space, the team have also artfully reimagined and painstakingly modernised it. In what is now a contemporary environment for artists and their teams and friends to gather and rehearse at one of the world’s best-known performance venues, timber floors bring warmth to an otherwise industrial palette, and flexible furnishings allow for quick and easy room reconfigurations.
Then there is the lighting. Bespoke throughout, it has been designed to shift over the course of the day in lieu of any natural light. Bright, cool tones in the morning automatically drop to lower, warmer levels in the evening: a welcome break for performers in search of a retreat from the stage and spotlight. The accent lighting here has been saved for the architectural curiosities peppering the space. From the brick arches to the cast components, even the subtle imperfections of a historic structure, this is a space where the building itself – along with centuries of change and craftsmanship – takes centre stage.
‘This project gave us a rare opportunity to work with a piece of the Royal Albert Hall’s unseen history and shape it into a place that feels special, grounded and genuinely connected to its heritage,’ says Katharine Blankley, interior design director at BDP. ‘Every design decision was about creating an experience that respects the industrial past while welcoming people into a comfortable and characterful environment. It’s been a privilege to help reveal a part of the Hall that has never been experienced in this way before.’
The Royal Albert Hall is located at Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP
Emily Wright is a journalist and moderator with over twenty years’ experience writing about and commenting on real estate, architecture, design and innovation. Formerly head of content and global editor at leading real estate title Estates Gazette, she now writes for a range of titles including Wallpaper*, The Times, Dezeen and The Spaces and has interviewed architects, developers and political figures including Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers, Norman Foster, Terence Conran and Donald Trump. A passionate advocate for human-centred design she also writes Well-Placed, a monthly Substack focussed on the importance of places and spaces designed and developed with the end-user in mind.
