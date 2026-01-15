Hidden away two levels beneath the Royal Albert Hall, a decommissioned steam boiler house has been converted into an intimate new bar for performers and their guests (perhaps it’s time to work your connections). Opened in December 2025 and designed by architectural practice BDP, Artists’ Bar is an homage to the 150-year history of this once-forgotten industrial space.

The Royal Albert Hall introduces Artists’ Bar

(Image credit: Courtesy of BDP)

Steeped amid bronze and brass, a nod to the mechanical heritage of the boiler house, a blue quartzite bar top introduces a shock of colour and a crystalline texture, recalling water vapour and weathered metal. A bespoke, inset rug outlines the positions of the four boilers once housed within the brick-walled room, and an illuminated feature wall displays a collection of preserved industrial components, now recast in resin.

While taking care to conserve and celebrate the character and history of the space, the team have also artfully reimagined and painstakingly modernised it. In what is now a contemporary environment for artists and their teams and friends to gather and rehearse at one of the world’s best-known performance venues, timber floors bring warmth to an otherwise industrial palette, and flexible furnishings allow for quick and easy room reconfigurations.

(Image credit: Courtesy of BDP)

Then there is the lighting. Bespoke throughout, it has been designed to shift over the course of the day in lieu of any natural light. Bright, cool tones in the morning automatically drop to lower, warmer levels in the evening: a welcome break for performers in search of a retreat from the stage and spotlight. The accent lighting here has been saved for the architectural curiosities peppering the space. From the brick arches to the cast components, even the subtle imperfections of a historic structure, this is a space where the building itself – along with centuries of change and craftsmanship – takes centre stage.

‘This project gave us a rare opportunity to work with a piece of the Royal Albert Hall’s unseen history and shape it into a place that feels special, grounded and genuinely connected to its heritage,’ says Katharine Blankley, interior design director at BDP. ‘Every design decision was about creating an experience that respects the industrial past while welcoming people into a comfortable and characterful environment. It’s been a privilege to help reveal a part of the Hall that has never been experienced in this way before.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of BDP)

The Royal Albert Hall is located at Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

