Lose track of time at a retro-futuristic listening bar in Melbourne

These days, a stellar cocktail alone no longer seems enough to lure a crowd. The more retro the bar, the better – and if it doesn’t come with a curated vinyl library and a high-fidelity sound system, it barely warrants the detour. Record bars, inspired by Japanese kissa culture, continue their global ascent, placing the audio experience at the centre of hospitality (recent openings include Jaç Hi-Fi Café in Barcelona and Side A in San Francisco). The latest to join the movement is LB’s Record Bar in Melbourne, owned by the Sydney-based hospitality group Merivale.

LB’s Record Bar, Melbourne

(Image credit: Photography by Georges Antoni)

Tucked into Meyers Place laneway, between Bourke and Little Collins Streets, LB’s is conceived as a portal. ‘LB’s is designed to feel like the kind of bar you stumble into and instantly want to stay,’ says Nasim Koerting, Merivale’s design director. ‘We wanted warmth, nostalgia and a sense of discovery, as if the design had always been there, except you’ve just discovered a gem in the heart of the city.’

A façade of small mosaic tiles sets the tone, punctuated by wall-mounted tables and mushroom-style lamps that extend the ambience outdoors. Toy-like orange stools bring playfulness to the streetscape, while two generous windows offer a glimpse inside: a neon-washed interior where colour, texture and sound converge. Inside, music shaped the brief. ‘Everything radiates from the idea of a bar built around the ritual of playing records. There are acoustic treatments on all surfaces,’ Koerting adds.

(Image credit: Photography by Georges Antoni)

(Image credit: Photography by Georges Antoni)

An original horseshoe bar grounds the room, restored and wrapped in a timber terrazzo top. Carpet underfoot and velvet upholstery heighten the sense of warmth, amplified by ceiling-mounted strip lights that bathe the space in a saturated red glow. Oversized speakers and walls lined with vintage records sourced from local independent stores become architectural features – almost altarpieces. Multi-level bench seating wraps the perimeter in an amphitheatre-like arrangement, while a disco ball and graphic ceiling grid nod to a 1970s-80s lineage, reinterpreted with contemporary restraint.

The drinks offering carries the same intent. Husband-and-wife duo Michale and Zara Madrusan, also behind Melbourne’s acclaimed The Everleigh, Heartbreaker and Bar Margaux, have devised an agave-forward menu. Do not miss the LB’s House Margarita, made with Altos Plata tequila, mezcal, mandarin, lime and a grasshopper salt rim. Clever riffs on classics follow: an aerated Dancefloor Martini, a suite of Daiquiris, thoughtful wine selections and compelling spirit-free options.

(Image credit: Photography by Georges Antoni)

(Image credit: Photography by Georges Antoni)

LB’s Record Bar is located at 12 Meyers Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia.

