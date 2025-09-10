The best dinner party in San Francisco is thrown at this bistro and vinyl bar
A new chapter begins in Mission Creek as Side A opens in the former Universal Café space
A boisterous restaurant and vinyl bar has opened its doors in San Francisco’s Mission Creek neighbourhood, occupying the same space the beloved Universal Café once did. Aptly named Side A, the site seeks to turn up the volume on Midwestern hospitality, giving American crowd-pleasers an international spin.
Side A, San Francisco
Styled as a contemporary bistro, Side A exudes a retro-futurist aesthetic. The concept was brokered by Studio Ahead – a local design practice – which introduced husband-and-wife duo Parker and Caroline Brown, who now run Side A, to the venue’s owner Jim Skånberg. ‘We had recently met them at one of their pop-up events and were attracted to the energy they created by combining culinary and musical experiences, a spirit that would ultimately translate to the new venture,’ recall Studio Ahead’s co-founders, Elena Dendiberia and Homan Rajai.
The design team established Side A’s crisp, minimal character with concrete, stainless steel and marble, balanced by bespoke furnishings from 280 West. At the heart of the room, a sculptural, brushed-aluminium DJ booth fronts a vast record wall, announcing the restaurant’s other role as a listening bar. The audio pedigree is equally sharp: a system developed with Good Question Sound, anchored by Tub’s Audio speakers from New Zealand.
To offset the cool rigour of its industrial palette, Studio Ahead layered in warmth. Rounded acoustic panels clad in undyed sheep’s-wool felt from Sonoma and West Marin line the original banquette wall; bar stools in metal are softened with waxed-canvas cushions; bespoke candleholders add intimacy.
In the kitchen, Parker (formerly chef de cuisine at Michelin-starred Aphotic) has devised a menu of refined Americana with a playful twist: a Garbage Salad is laced with little gems, pork belly confit and dilly beans; a bone marrow burger is enriched with red onion jam. The wine list, curated by Paul Chung of La Ciccia, leans Italian with a local accent.
Meanwhile, Caroline presides over the musical programme, drawing on her own vinyl library: a polyphonic spread of soul, funk, disco, blues, rock, reggae, jazz and world. Guest DJs complete the line-up, with a morning rotation that pairs coffee and doughnuts with soul-stirring sets, weekdays from 8am to 2pm.
Side A is located at 2814 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, United States.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Gaetano Pesce’s quirky trullo becomes the backdrop to playful furniture by Vero
A new series of photographs celebrates Vero’s latest furniture, shot at Gaetano Pesce’s ‘Pescetrullo’, the architect and designer’s distinctive take on a traditional Apulian house
-
Anish Kapoor designs Naples station as a reflection of ‘what it really means to go underground’
A new Naples station by artist Anish Kapoor blends art and architecture, while creating an important piece of infrastructure for the southern Italian city
-
A limited-edition retro Boombox from a cult Japanese band is the ultimate musical merch
Rock band Zutomayo has teamed up with electronics firm Orion to make a branded Boombox that'll cover all sonic bases and audio formats
-
Daisy Margarita Bar reimagines the Mexican tavern with vaquero flair in Los Angeles
From frozen guacamole margaritas to lamb shank with frijoles puercos, this new Sherman Oaks destination mixes playful gastronomy with tradition
-
Javier's, a new cathedral-inspired restaurant in downtown LA, offers a divine take on Mexican cuisine
At the restaurant's newest location, discovery lies around every corner – and on every plate
-
Why everyone in LA is talking about Café Tondo
Helmed by chef Valeria Velásquez and designed by Aunt Studio, this new spot delivers Latin American buzz all day long
-
Size doesn’t matter at Now Now, a micro-hotel for solo travellers in New York
Can you pack style into 32 square feet? We find out
-
At this LA dining hotspot, go Spanish or Japanese as you please
A dual-concept dining destination designed by the Rockwell Group brings Mediterranean warmth and Japanese precision to Century City
-
The Benjamin’s chic new upstairs bar is Hollywood’s hottest hideaway
At Bar Benjamin, speakeasy mystique meets elevated snacks, cocktails and views
-
More is more at Bar Issi, a maximalist new dining destination in Palm Springs
Fettle studio fuses eco-conscious materials with bold design gestures in this playful space inside the new Thompson Hotel
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table