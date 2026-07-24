Interior designer André Fu is best known for crafting a design philosophy that marries Eastern and Western sensibilities in contemporary matrimony. The Hong Kong-based interior architect has fine-tuned his practice over the course of 15 years, and his career has now been charted in a new tome published by Assouline.

With words by Wallpaper’s Singapore editor Daven Wu, the monograph, André Fu: A Designer’s Vision, explores a series of landmark projects, including The Upper House and the St Regis in Hong Kong, the Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, and London’s Berkeley Hotel Pavilion Suites.

‘André Fu: A Designer’s Vision’

André Fu: A Designer’s Vision £100 SHOP NOW

Fu is known for intertwining diverse cultural influences and artisanal craft, all tied together in a contemporary expression of relaxed luxury. Forthcoming projects such as the Dusit Thani Bangkok and Capella Taipei. His holistic lifestyle brand, André Fu Living, further embodies his signature modern style.

The tome is divided into three parts: Heritage Reimagined, Escape, and Cultural Dialogue. It looks at case studies of his work from restaurant Duddell’s in Hong Kong, which is fitted with a chic cityscape aesthetic, to the calming luxury showcased at the Residence Suites of Villa La Coste in France, to the Japanese art deco of the Waldorf Astoria Osaka.

(Image credit: Zhuhai Photo Studio)

(Image credit: Nacasa & Partners)

Accompanying the projects are interviews between the designer and creatives who have either inspired or worked closely with him, including Daniel Calvert, the head chef of Sézanne, and designer and retailer Joyce Ma, giving a sense of Fu’s creative reach and influence.

‘André Fu: A Designer’s Vision’ from Assouline is released 24 July 2026, priced £100