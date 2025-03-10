Now boarding Air Anya: Anya Hindmarch’s ode to aviation’s golden age
Anya Hindmarch’s new London concept store and travel accessories collection celebrate the glamour of 1970s air travel
The 1970s brought plenty of fashionable moments – big hair, bell bottoms, oversized collars – but few are as inimitable today as the aesthetic of aviation’s golden age; a time of Concorde’s supersonic speed, retro-futuristic design, and all-around cabin glamour. Tapping into this era’s stylish jet-set spirit, British lifestyle brand Anya Hindmarch is making a case for old-world air travel mania.
Air Anya by Anya Hindmarch
Air Anya is the latest seasonal concept store to touch down at The Village – Hindmarch’s assortment of shops, including the Anya Cafe, in Belgravia, London. Inspired by 1970s air travel, the space recreates a first-class experience outfitted with a retro aircraft interior, staff dressed as cabin crew and nostalgic aviation memorabilia.
At the heart of the collection is the label's signature Walton range, a series of bespoke travel bags – including suitcases, vanity bags, duffles, cross-bodies, and totes – all customisable with initials and featuring deep red, navy, and beige hues. In addition, a new in-flight tote, designed to fit over trolley handles, makes its debut.
Smaller accessories lean into the vintage aeronautical insignia: bag charms and pouches incorporate graphics from former airlines British Airways Concorde and Pan Am, as well as timeless classic airport status markers like fast track, priority baggage, and first-class. The lineup also includes phone case lanyards, passport covers, silk eye masks, earplugs, cashmere socks, stickers, neck pillows, blankets, and in-flight remedies.
‘Air Anya is our tribute to travelling in the best possible style. I’m all for making the journey as glamorous as the destination, so I’m delighted to present our latest concept store, offering ways to add a little luxury – and fun – to your travels,’ shares Hindmarch.
Air Anya is located at The Village Hall, 11 Pont Street, London SW1X 9EH, United Kingdom; anyahindmarch.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Volvo’s svelte ES90 fastback plays the long game
The Volvo ES90 is a new flagship EV from Volvo, long on range, big on safety and with flowing, characterful lines
By Guy Bird Published
-
New York’s only revolving restaurant is back in action
Located inside the New York Marriott Marquis, The View Restaurant and Lounge reopens following a 360 refresh courtesy of The Rockwell Group
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
What to see at BFI Flare film festival, 'a rich tapestry of queer experience'
As one of the only film festivals to explicitly profile LGBTQI+ cinema, BFI Flare Film Festival remains a unique and beloved event. Here's what to see as it makes its return to London from 19 - 30 March
By Billie Walker Published
-
‘A place for carnivores’ – Ibai is a London restaurant that celebrates Basque Country beef
A Clerkenwell restaurant where unhurried steak is the star of the show
By Lisa Wright Published
-
La Môme London finds its home at The Berkeley hotel
All the razzle-dazzle of Cannes and Monte Carlo is wrapped up in this one fabulous dining room and terrace in London
By Ben McCormack Published
-
The new dawn of the London sandwich shop
The appeal of a quick meal between two slices of bread has long held sway in the UK. We look back on the rise of the sandwich shop and explore the new wave of London venues that are making it a more stylised experience
By Toyo Odetunde Published
-
Must-visit cinemas with award-worthy design
There’s more magic to the movies at these design-led cinemas, from Busan Cinema Centre’s ‘flying’ roof to The Gem Cinema Jaipur’s art deco allure
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
London's coolest design-led coffee shops for your Fashion Week fix
Coffee shops are the heart of London’s neighbourhoods, discover those fusing speciality beans and stylish interiors for the perfect brew
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Shakara is a stylish new addition to London's West African dining scene
Shakara, a new Marylebone bar and dining room, adds to the city's ever-more impressive high-end West African dining scene
By Ben McCormack Published
-
First a fishmonger then a restaurant, how Applebee’s became a Borough Market staple
In line with the London seafood restaurant’s 25th anniversary, Applebee’s is reopening with a new menu and a new look courtesy of design studio A-nrd
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Mayfair restaurant Silva is a dainty ode to the Mediterranean
Envisioned by Studio Wren, Silva is a dynamic, textural restaurant that reflects nature’s rhythms through its cuisine and design
By Sofia de la Cruz Published