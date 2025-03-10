Now boarding Air Anya: Anya Hindmarch’s ode to aviation’s golden age

The 1970s brought plenty of fashionable moments – big hair, bell bottoms, oversized collars – but few are as inimitable today as the aesthetic of aviation’s golden age; a time of Concorde’s supersonic speed, retro-futuristic design, and all-around cabin glamour. Tapping into this era’s stylish jet-set spirit, British lifestyle brand Anya Hindmarch is making a case for old-world air travel mania.

Air Anya by Anya Hindmarch

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anya Hindmarch)

Air Anya is the latest seasonal concept store to touch down at The Village – Hindmarch’s assortment of shops, including the Anya Cafe, in Belgravia, London. Inspired by 1970s air travel, the space recreates a first-class experience outfitted with a retro aircraft interior, staff dressed as cabin crew and nostalgic aviation memorabilia.

At the heart of the collection is the label's signature Walton range, a series of bespoke travel bags – including suitcases, vanity bags, duffles, cross-bodies, and totes – all customisable with initials and featuring deep red, navy, and beige hues. In addition, a new in-flight tote, designed to fit over trolley handles, makes its debut.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anya Hindmarch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anya Hindmarch)

Smaller accessories lean into the vintage aeronautical insignia: bag charms and pouches incorporate graphics from former airlines British Airways Concorde and Pan Am, as well as timeless classic airport status markers like fast track, priority baggage, and first-class. The lineup also includes phone case lanyards, passport covers, silk eye masks, earplugs, cashmere socks, stickers, neck pillows, blankets, and in-flight remedies.

‘Air Anya is our tribute to travelling in the best possible style. I’m all for making the journey as glamorous as the destination, so I’m delighted to present our latest concept store, offering ways to add a little luxury – and fun – to your travels,’ shares Hindmarch.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anya Hindmarch)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anya Hindmarch)

Air Anya is located at The Village Hall, 11 Pont Street, London SW1X 9EH, United Kingdom; anyahindmarch.com

