This conceptual pairing of eVTOL and electric superyacht is a new expression of stealth wealth
Silent Yachts has teamed up with British eVTOL manufacturer VRCO to integrate the Xcraft XP4 into the flagship Silent 120 electric catamaran
The still somewhat speculative world of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) transportation has received a fillip in the form of this partnership between Silent Yachts and Derby-based start-up VRCO, creators of the forthcoming Xcraft XP4 aircraft. While not as economically substantial as Stellantis’ partnership with Archer Aviation, the tie-in should certainly raise the profile of both companies and give billionaires something new to dream about.
Silent Yachts and VRCO team electric catamaran with eVTOL
Whilst everyone else is wondering how eVTOL will change the shape of airports, Silent Yachts and VRCO are pondering how to integrate electric aviation into the world of the superyacht. The proposal starts with Silent Yachts’ Silent 120, the as-yet-unbuilt flagship of the Austrian company’s fleet of all-electric superyachts (we looked at the Silent 55 in a Cannes Yachting Festival round-up back in 2018).
The two firms have struck up the first-ever collaboration between a yacht builder and an aircraft manufacturer, although VRCO’s design is still at least 12 months away from receiving certification. Described as a ‘hyper luxury supercar of the skies’, VRCO’s four-seater XP4 is powered by four tilting and rotating turbofans and carries a ballistic parachute for emergencies. There’s also talk of a hydrogen-based range extension system for additional security in the skies.
The vision is that each bespoke XP4 will take material and design choices from the yacht interior, styled inside and out by Italian designer Marco Casali. The Silent 120 is the culmination of Silent Yachts’ founders Heike and Michael Köhler’s successful vision of a fleet of zero-emission superyachts, using a vast array of solar panels to create unlimited range and a total absence of noise and air pollution when running or moored.
Atop the large explorer-style catamaran, 36.74m long with an 13.85m beam, there’s more than enough space to land an eVTOL craft. Clever engineering will enable the yacht’s solar panels to slide away to create the touch-and-go helicopter pad – a distinction that means the zone doesn’t need to comply with many of the more complex regulations about taking off and landing at sea.
From eVTOL aircraft to personal submarine
The boat builder has also announced a collaboration with personal submarine builders U-Boat Worx, a rather more conventional pairing for the superyacht world. The latter’s Nemo submarine is also electrically powered and will use the yacht’s panels to charge it up for silent forays down in the ocean’s depths. The yacht’s spacious interior means that stowage space for ‘toys’ like the Nemo is abundant, without compromising the size of the cabins and decks.
The first Silent 120 is currently in build, although there’s no word yet as to whether the future owner will include an XP4 in their specification. Given that every superyacht is the result of one person’s extraordinary flight of fancy, we wouldn’t be surprised.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated