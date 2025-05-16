Sanlorenzo presents three unique models at the British Motor Yacht Show

The British Motor Yacht Show is underway (May 15-18 2025), and Wallpaper* is at the quayside to check out the offering. Italian shipbuilder Sanlorenzo has brought its largest ever lineup to Southampton, as well as the largest yacht at the show. We step aboard the three very different offerings: the Sanlorenzo SL96A and SX76 and the Bluegame BG54.

Sanlorenzo SX76

(Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

View of the upper deck (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

This 23.75-m vessel falls into that mid-range size category that feels at once zippy and expansive on board – neither the interior nor exterior spaces feel compromised. It accommodates eight guests in a full-beam owner’s cabin, a VIP suite and two twin guest cabins, each with en-suite bathrooms.

The design blends classic and explorer styles, equipping the yacht for both adventure and relaxation. Interiors brim with a level of craftsmanship befitting the best-of-Italian brand: a soothing haven of natural hues, light oak and walnut flooring, and a roster of designer furniture: the cockpit is kitted out with Talenti pieces, the semi-enclosed flybridge boasts a B&B Butterfly modular sofa, and the Emperador marble bathrooms are home to Fantini Rubinetti accessories. Elsewhere, find a Poltrona Frau Fiorile coffee table and a Cassina Utrecht armchair.

The bow (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

Sanlorenzo SL96A

(Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

This was our pick of the day, and not just because, at 29.06m, the SL96A is the largest yacht at the British Motor Yacht Show – stopping short of ‘floating hotel’ territory, but big enough that you can, occasionally, forget that you’re on the water. Although not for lack of views: the saloon features floor-to-ceiling windows which, on this occasion, frame a slightly grey day at Swanwick Marina, but would pay dividends in the Greek archipelago.

The thing that made the SL96A stand out, however, was the intriguing asymmetry: Sanlorenzo has elevated the port-side deck, increasing the interior volume of the saloon. However, look at the yacht from the front, and it will look perfectly symmetrical – a clever quirk of design.

This boat encapsulates Sanlorenzo’s customisation capabilities, which it says are ‘almost limitless’: by the time the owner of this SL96A signed the contract, they had itemised 411 custom modifications from the standard factory model; this number is now over 600.

The saloon (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

The owner's cabin (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

Bluegame BG54

(Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

This sporty yacht is what one might describe as ‘entry level’; a 16.57-metre model from Bluegame, Sanlorenzo’s sister brand, known for its sustainability credentials (Sanlorenzo is exploring the green yachting space, currently developing the 50Steel, the world's first superyacht to house the green methanol fuel cell system). The BG54 focuses on ergonomics, functionality and performance, including a reverse windshield in the wheelhouse for maximum visibility in all weather conditions.

(Image credit: Sanlorenzo)