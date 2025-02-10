The new Riva Iseo Super continues the Italian manufacturer’s mastery of motorboat design
A sleek 27-foot runabout, the Riva Iseo Super showcases the factors that make Riva synonymous with waterborne elegance and style
Riva has followed up the recent reveal of the Riva El-Iseo electric boat with this, the Riva Iseo Super, a new 27-foot runabout that builds on the Iseo model line, first introduced back in 2011. Designed by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta of Officina Italiana Design, the Iseo Super continues a three-decade partnership with the studio.
Riva, part of the Ferretti Group, combines a rich tradition of boat building with the latest technology. This is a traditional diesel-powered boat, although there’s also the option of two different petrol engines, both from the Volvo Penta marine range.
The smaller of the two, a 305hp V8, complies with the regulations that govern watercraft on Lake Constance, the popular vacation spot that borders Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein and Switzerland. Here, new motorboats can’t exceed a certain noise level or exhaust output.
With the diesel model capable of cruising at 36 knots and the petrol versions around 33 knots, you’re never going to be lacking in performance. The Iseo Super also has onboard stabilisation systems for a smooth ride.
As with the El-Iseo, a new boat means a new hull colour. This time it’s Vulcan Grey, which is paired with the high-gloss mahogany finishes on the deck and stern platform, a classic and enduring visual signature of Riva style. No less than 24 coats of varnish are required to give the wood its deep lustre and durability.
The Iseo Super is 27-foot (8.24 metres) and has a maximum beam of 2.5 metres. The helm station nestles behind a low, curved windscreen, and behind this is a generous dinette and table. Instrumentation can be digital, along with a digital Volvo Penta chartplotter for navigation.
The U-shaped sofa has waterproof Sky fabric that can be coordinated with the hull colour, and it’s accompanied by an electrically operated table. A manually operated bimini top is stowed behind the sofa and there’s a sunpad on the stern above the engine room.
Riva has also introduced a new boat cover that uses the same material approach as a high-end automotive convertible for maximum breathability and weather protection when moored.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
