Seawolf X: an ocean-going interior by hotel specialist Meyer Davis brings Scandi style to a superyacht
Seawolf X is Rossinavi’s newly launched hybrid-electric catamaran, with interiors by New York design studio Meyer Davis
While a catamaran might not have the grace of a monohulled vessel, the expanded beam gives designers a much freer hand when it comes to shape the interiors. It’s this freer hand that Meyer Davis – Will Meyer and Gray Davis’ New York-based multidisciplinary design studio – has exploited to the full with its interiors for Seawolf X, a 140ft (42.8m) catamaran built by the Italian shipyard Rossinavi.
Meyer Davis is perhaps best known for its high-end hospitality work, with a portfolio that includes the W Rome, the Etéreo-Auberge Resorts Collection in Mexico and the Four Seasons in Cabo San Lucas. Rossinavi commissioned the studio to distil this knowledge into the cabins and decks of Seawolf X, underpinning the catamaran’s sustainable credentials with a distinctly non-standard nautical aesthetic.
The yacht itself is the shipyard’s first foray into catamaran design, with a hybrid-electric drive system that uses batteries and solar panels for a pure-electric cruising experience the majority of the time. Shaped by Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, the twin hulled design has a large sundeck, a hidden pool stashed in the bow, and accommodation for up to 12 guests in five guest cabins, along with seven crew members.
Meyer Davis’ design makes the most of Seawolf’s broad beam, with a 100 sq m lounge and dining area forming the social heart of the yacht. The material palette includes the extensive use of wood, both on the walls and floors, along with organic forms and natural textures. The latter include woven raffia wall coverings in a subtle green that pairs with the timber panelling and brass details, as well as recycled wool rugs underfoot.
Fluted, curved wooden partitions and panels are a nod to the studio’s award-winning aesthetic approach to the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, which received a 2022 Green Good Design Award from The Chicago Athenaeum. There’s a clear Scandinavian influence at play as well, noted in the subtle curve of key pieces of joinery, the careful integration of furniture pieces, and an overall minimal style that exudes craft and warmth.
Rossinavi.it, @Rossinavi
MeyerDavis.com, @MeyerDavis
FulviodeSimoni.com, @FulviodeSimoni
Seawolf X is available for charter, details at CecilWright.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
