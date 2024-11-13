Seawolf X: an ocean-going interior by hotel specialist Meyer Davis brings Scandi style to a superyacht

While a catamaran might not have the grace of a monohulled vessel, the expanded beam gives designers a much freer hand when it comes to shape the interiors. It’s this freer hand that Meyer Davis – Will Meyer and Gray Davis’ New York-based multidisciplinary design studio – has exploited to the full with its interiors for Seawolf X, a 140ft (42.8m) catamaran built by the Italian shipyard Rossinavi.

Seawolf X is Rossinavi's first catamaran (Image credit: Giovanni Malgarini)

Meyer Davis is perhaps best known for its high-end hospitality work, with a portfolio that includes the W Rome, the Etéreo-Auberge Resorts Collection in Mexico and the Four Seasons in Cabo San Lucas. Rossinavi commissioned the studio to distil this knowledge into the cabins and decks of Seawolf X, underpinning the catamaran’s sustainable credentials with a distinctly non-standard nautical aesthetic.

Seawolf X's external seating area and bar (Image credit: Giovanni Malgarini)

The interior layout makes the most of the catamaran's broad beam (Image credit: Stuey Burnett)

The yacht itself is the shipyard’s first foray into catamaran design, with a hybrid-electric drive system that uses batteries and solar panels for a pure-electric cruising experience the majority of the time. Shaped by Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, the twin hulled design has a large sundeck, a hidden pool stashed in the bow, and accommodation for up to 12 guests in five guest cabins, along with seven crew members.

Cabin, Seawolf X (Image credit: Stuey Burnett)

Below deck seating area, Seawolf X (Image credit: Stuey Burnett)

Private study area, Seawolf X (Image credit: Stuey Burnett)

Meyer Davis’ design makes the most of Seawolf’s broad beam, with a 100 sq m lounge and dining area forming the social heart of the yacht. The material palette includes the extensive use of wood, both on the walls and floors, along with organic forms and natural textures. The latter include woven raffia wall coverings in a subtle green that pairs with the timber panelling and brass details, as well as recycled wool rugs underfoot.

The interiors have a warm, organic feel (Image credit: Stuey Burnett)

Primary bathroom aboard Seawolf X (Image credit: Stuey Burnett)

Detail design aboard Seawolf X (Image credit: Stuey Burnett)

Fluted, curved wooden partitions and panels are a nod to the studio’s award-winning aesthetic approach to the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, which received a 2022 Green Good Design Award from The Chicago Athenaeum. There’s a clear Scandinavian influence at play as well, noted in the subtle curve of key pieces of joinery, the careful integration of furniture pieces, and an overall minimal style that exudes craft and warmth.

The upper deck on Seawolf X (Image credit: Giovanni Malgarini)

