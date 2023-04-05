Shin Shin Architects creates California retail space and workshop for e-motorbike maker Cake
Cake’s Californian HQ is a sleek retrofit, an ideal canvas to display the Swedish brand’s range of rugged electric motorbikes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Venice, California, is the location of Cake’s flagship American showroom, offering up 4,000 sq ft of space for the Swedish electric motorbike company to flex its zero-emission wares in what was once the capital of combustion.
Cake’s recipe for urban mobility extends from electric mopeds to cargo delivery bikes, utility machines and more. Founded in 2016 by Stefan Ytterborn, the company’s global reach recently extended to the West Coast with this new showroom on the Pacific Coast Highway.
Inside Cake HQ, California, by Shin Shin
Designed by LA and Detroit-based architects Shin Shin, the new space is a fitting HQ, offering up a minimal frontage to the famous highway, with two large windows to tantalise nose-to-tail traffic with crisply minimal examples of Cake’s delectable wares.
In addition to the showrooms, Cake HQ includes an office area, meeting rooms, workshops, as well as an outdoor lounge with all-important test-ride stations. It’ll be followed by outposts in New York and San Francisco, also designed by Shin Shin.
Melissa Shin and her team have taken Cake’s core values on board, transforming an existing warehouse (previously used as a nightclub) into a sleek space that pairs minimal finishes with exposed elements of the existing structure. The watchwords ‘light, quiet and clean’ were deployed throughout, ensuring the Cake’s Swedish roots showed through with style.
It’s also worth noting that the new HQ stands across the road from a large Harley Davidson dealership; although the iconic American bikes are slowly making the shift to electric power, they’re still a world apart from Cake’s skeletal, utilitarian aesthetic.
Their bikes are effectively showcased in the lab-like main space, which has white painted brick walls and an acrylic floor, contrasting with the exposed wooden ceiling above. Custom-designed tables bear merchandise and key components, while display areas are given over to the company’s social and charitable initiatives around the world.
Cake, RideCake.com (opens in new tab)
Shin Shin Architecture, ShinShinArch.com (opens in new tab)
General contractor, KCC (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
‘Tuscany’ chaise longue by Naoto Fukasawa for Molteni & C is inspired by the Italian countryside
The ‘Tuscany’ chaise longue by Naoto Fukasawa for Molteni & C is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward • Published
-
Panerai pays tribute to its military history with new Radiomir watches
Panerai unveils new editions of the Radiomir watch
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
An eco-friendly synagogue is the heart of its Palo Alto community
Congregation Kol Emeth's eco-friendly synagogue by Field Architecture becomes a sustainable heart for its community
By Ellie Stathaki • Published