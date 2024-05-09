New Volkswagen California is a hybridised camper van that has it all
The Volkswagen New California camper van is here, the latest update to VW’s evergreen classic, bringing a larger platform, more flexibility and hybrid power for the first time
This is the Volkswagen New California, the latest in a long line of factory-built camper vans that can trace its origins back to the Type 2-derived models of the 1950s. With the excellent all-electric ID Buzz snapping at the heels of VW’s conventionally powered vans, it might also be the last VW camper of the combustion era (although electric camper vans are nothing new, of course).
The new Volkswagen California is VW’s first plug-in hybrid camper van
However, this new model, officially known as the New California1, is keeping pace with the world and innovative camper van rivals. As Volkswagen’s first camper van to be offered with a plug-in hybrid system, as well as four-wheel drive, it has extended range, performance and practicality as a result.
Straight away this classic design impresses with sensible upgrades to bolster practicality and comfort. The introduction of sliding doors on both flanks makes it easier to use once parked up, and every one of the five versions comes with the pop-up roof as standard.
Each version – Beach, Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast and Ocean – has a slightly different equipment list, but all have a dedicated app as well as an onboard display in the living space to control the various functions.
For example, the Beach Camper has a mini-kitchen at the rear, while the more upscale Coast and Ocean models have full kitchenettes inside the van itself.
Other layout upgrades include two individual removeable seats in the rear, instead of a bench, greatly increasing the camper’s carrying capacity. With twin sliding doors also comes the ability to add twin awnings to create a large covered outdoor space.
The app’s functionality also includes an ‘all lights off’ button (something many hotels could benefit from), as well as the ability to check water and waste levels. USB-C ports are scattered around the interior.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The eHybrid model is joined by a conventional turbo diesel and turbocharged petrol option, with the California Beach model offered as the entry level. Beach Tour is pitched at day trippers who want the option for an occasional overnight stop, while the Beach Camper and Coast are the classic, fully-kitted out camper vans.
Finally, there’s the flagship California Ocean, which can seat and sleep four, and adds additional details like a roof stowage box, air conditioning and an external power socket.
Interior packaging has always been a strong suit of the California range. The slightly larger Multivan platform that underpins the new camper creates more flexibility for travelling, eating and sleeping layouts, with added storage and enhanced black-out blind systems.
Over the years, VW has built over 280,000 examples of the California, with countless thousands more campers produced by third-party companies. Key elements – like the pop-up roof and two-tone paintwork – keep the New California at the forefront of the genre.
Volkswagen New California, sales start in June 2024, Volkswagen-Vans.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Ray Kappe's only house outside the US brings California modernism to Berlin
A passionate owner brings Ray Kappe's brand of Californian modernism to Berlin with this new residence; the architect's only home outside the USA
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
Members’ club Polo Palladio is Jaipur’s hottest stamping ground
Polo Palladio in Jaipur is the reimagined members-only playground of Rajasthan Polo Club, with vibrant interiors by Marie-Anne Oudejans
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
What to see at New York Design Week 2024
The Wallpaper* guide to New York Design Week 2024: from ICFF to the independent shows and launches to catch in town, from 16-23 May
By Dan Howarth Published
-
VW Golf at 50: the new model, and a look back at the pioneering small car
A VW Golf update brings new tech, innovations and efficiencies to keep the car at the heart of the brand 50 years after its debut
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
CES 2024 was a showcase for how to shoehorn AI into next-generation cars
CES 2024 in Las Vegas underlined that future mobility will be shaped by AI, like it or not, as intelligent assistants emerge to guide, plan and converse with their human cargo
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
24 transportation design innovations for 2024
From electric cars to new airports and sports boats, here’s a non-exhaustive list of 24 of the most interesting transportation design innovations to expect in the coming year
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Refreshed Volkswagen Touareg does the heavy lifting for long-distance travel
The new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid is the people’s luxury SUV, capable of going anywhere and doing anything. Does it stack up to rivals?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: top 10 transport design stories of 2023, selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Jonathan Bell’s top 10 transport design stories of 2023 span from electric campers and microcars to flying yachts and classic car recreations
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Four new compact camper vans showcase the best in modest mobile home design
Volkswagen, Citroën, Ford and Mercedes-Benz showcase their latest takes on contemporary van living
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Brilliant Volkswagen ID.Buzz cuts through the increasingly generic appearance of modern EVs
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz embodies automotive practicality and makes the most of Volkswagen’s EV platform, creating a family of vans, campers and light commercial trucks to match its historic Type 2
By Jonathan Bell Published