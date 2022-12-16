Limited-edition Cake Makka Polestar e-moped shows sky-blue thinking
Electric car specialist Polestar furthers its partnership with e-moped expert Cake, creating a new limited edition of their Makka Polestar urban moped
The Cake Makka is one of our favourite e-mopeds, a chunky machine designed for everything from commuting to light cargo carrying and general urban rambling. Last year, Cake collaborated with Polestar to create the first Cake Makka Polestar edition, finished in Polestar’s Snow matte colour.
Cake Makka Polestar Edition 2
This new model comes resplendent in the ‘Sky’ blue finish used in the Polestar electric roadster concept, together with a detachable rear carrier to bolster the Makka’s haulage abilities.
Cake is already making inroads into short-haul urban distribution. The company’s ‘Hydro Truck concept’, developed by Konstantin Grcic, in collaboration with Polestar and aluminium producer Hydro, for Wallpaper* Re-Made was a vision for light city transit with a minimal carbon footprint.
Polestar is forging ahead with new vehicle launches in 2023, starting with its first SUV, the Polestar 3. Models 4 and 5 will follow, the former a sportier derivative of the 3 and the latter a new 4-door GT car based closely on the Precept concept. The Roadster concept will eventually make it to market as the Polestar 6, expected in 2026.
If you can’t wait four years for this all-electric, open-topped marvel, then you’ll have to get on your bike and take the Makka instead. With a top speed of 45 km/h, it’ll keep apace with city traffic, and the range of 54km should be good for a couple of days’ back and forth.
Optional accessories include everything from child seats to surf racks, and the battery can be removed for indoor charging. The ride mode can be switched between range and performance, and the Cake experience is controlled via the company’s bespoke app.
Cake Makka Polestar edition 2, available via Polestar Additionals (opens in new tab) or RideCAKE.com (opens in new tab), £4,350
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
