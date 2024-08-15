Rivian cooks up the ultimate contemporary camping accessory, the Travel Kitchen
West Coast off-road EV specialists Rivian are no strangers to multi-functional design. The company’s latest accessory is its bespoke onboard Travel Kitchen
When EV manufacturer Rivian made its debut in 2017, it planted its flag in the ground to claim the territory of ultimate electric off-roader. Others have followed, but the Californian’s company blend of smooth, neo-tech design with genuinely rugged, practical details, have quickly made its R1 and R1T vehicles akin to the automotive equivalent of Gorpcore, technically proficient, extremely capable, but also stylish and desirable in every situation.
Whilst Rivian will soon delve into more conventionally car-like designs with the upcoming Rivian R2 and R3, the R1 and R1T remain pitched at outdoor enthusiasts, both fair weather and foul. This new accessory from the company is guaranteed to get outward bounders salivating. The new Travel Kitchen is a portable, multi-functional affair that designed to slot into the SUV’s storage’s locker.
Rivian describes the kitchen as the ‘perfect cooking companion’, and whilst it’s not quick the pull-out, semi-integrated kitchen concept shown in early renders, it’ll definitely do the job. Designed to work with the R1’s integral power source (or any 120V source with 15A of current), the all-electric two-burner induction cooktop is a masterpiece of fold-out design.
When unpacked from its custom carry case and opened up, the kitchen fits precisely on the truck’s drop-down tailgate. In addition to the twin burners, the kitchen includes drawers and inserts for utensils, as well as a cutting board, and special LED hangout lights that can be affixed to poles that slot into the work surface. The hob itself is controlled with a lockable capacitive touch control panel and will only transfer heat to an induction pot on a burner, making it safer to use.
‘We set out to create a cooktop that was functional, while still being uniquely Rivian and feeding into that lifestyle,’ says Rivian’s Chief Design Officer Jeff Hammoud. Pack down and storage is especially important out in the field, and the Rivian Travel Kitchen makes good use of the R1T’s Gear Tunnel storage space, an 11.6 cubic feet space that runs the full width of the truck and can be accessed from either side. The 1.34m long unit will also fit into the front trunk of the R1, as well as the rear trunks. The company promises that more bespoke adventure gear will be available soon.
Rivian Travel Kitchen, $1,400, Rivian.com, @RivianOfficial
