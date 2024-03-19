New Rivian R2 and R3 downsize a format to increase the EV company’s standings
The Californian manufacturer has revealed the new Rivian R2 and R3, all-electric SUVs that combine practicality with functional elegance
Europe still hasn’t been graced by the presence of Rivian, the Californian start-up that is battling tricky market conditions, despite its excellent products, the R1S SUV and R1T pick-up. Now the company is bringing its aesthetic and approach to a broader audience with the announcement of two new models, the Rivian R2 and R3.
Rivian R2
The latter was something of a surprise, given that Rivian was only expected to launch a slightly downsized version of the R1. The R2 fulfils this job admirably, offering up five seats and a much smaller footprint than the substantial R1. It carries over the same design language too, with the now-familiar droid-like face and clean lines inside and out.
As with the larger cars, Rivian has infused the R2 with lots of neat design details, like a powered rear screen that drops into the tailgate for loading, carrying long items and just driving with an enhanced open-air feel. The second and third row of seats fold down completely flat (ideal for car camping), and there are optional extras like the roof-mounted tent box – transforming the R2 into a compact camper van.
Rivian R3
The R3 is a more compact proposition, with crossover-type styling that bears a passing resemblance to Giugiaro’s VW Golf Mk1, or even the Soviet-era Lada Niva. The R3X is intended to be Rivian’s first performance-focused vehicle, even though the rest of its all-electric fleet are hardly shirkers.
The R2 and R3 will be offered to market with two battery sizes and three motor configurations, Single-Motor (RWD), Dual-Motor (AWD), and Tri-Motor. The last will power the R3X to 60mph in under three seconds, whilst the right combination of wheel size, motors and battery should deliver a 300-plus mile range. You won’t be able to get both at the same time.
The Rivian tech includes the company’s ‘perception stack’, which using 11 cameras and five radars to deliver a far more advanced semi-autonomous drive ability – perfect for crawling along Californian freeways. As is customary in the sector, Rivian’s go-anywhere, freedom-loving image is somewhat at odds the real-world requirements and use patterns of its customers. However, unlike the practicality vacuum that is Tesla’s Cybertruck, Rivian has taken time to shape its vehicles for hardy functionalism, not heady futurism.
Rivian R2, from $45,000, available early 2026, Rivian R3 and R3X will follow, Rivian.com, @RivianOfficial
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
