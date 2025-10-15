Adventure touring bikes have always thrived on a healthy dose of drama, often in the form of road presence, a torquey exhaust note and an appetite for covering distances limited only by the rider. The all-electric Zero Motorcycles DSR/X Black Forest spins the script in its own direction. The theatre on offer here comes in the form of instant and ample torque, zero emissions and a horizon that unfurls with an intriguing soundtrack.

At first glance, the Zero presents an orthodox silhouette complete with steel trellis frame, telescopic forks and dual-sided swingarm. This is no radical reimagining of the adventure bike’s form, but a familiar outline recalibrated for a new era.

The high-spec Black Forest edition arrives fully dressed for touring: SW-Motech panniers and top box integrated with precision, spoked wheels that allow the fitment of tubeless tyres, a tall adjustable screen that proves genuinely effective and practical touches from crash bars to auxiliary lighting.

The central mass of the battery and mid-mounted motor sit comfortably within the conventional frame, giving the whole machine a solid, well-balanced stance. It’s understated, but forward-thinking – a bike that acknowledges where it’s come from as much as where it’s headed. The full-colour TFT display is clear and modern, though the switchgear, an area where cost savings can no doubt be achieved, feels less polished – fussy in layout and lacking the premium tactility of the rest of the build.

The design direction comes from Zero’s California studio, where VP of Product Development Brian Wismann has until recently steered the company’s approach, with colour and finish guided by designers such as Cole Mishler. The result is a bike that doesn’t shout about its differences, but quietly insists on them, weaving contemporary surfaces and minimal graphics into a recognisable but future-leaning package.

The promise is intriguing: a fully equipped electric adventure-tourer capable of crossing countries and the odd dusty trail in comfort, with the performance and refinement to rival its petrol-powered peers. On paper, the DSR/X Black Forest delivers – 75 kW of peak power (roughly 100 hp), dual front discs with Bosch cornering ABS, 190 mm of suspension travel, belt drive and a quoted city range of up to 179 miles.

In reality, UK road riding returns closer to 130 miles (less if you’re heavy handed on the throttle), which is enough for a spirited day out, but short of the expectations set by its size and intent.

Beneath its familiar silhouette, the DSR/X Black Forest is powered by Zero’s Z-Force motor architecture, in this case, a 75kW unit housed centrally and air-cooled, delivering an impressive 229 Nm of torque from zero rpm. This motor is paired with Zero’s latest operating ecosystem, Cypher III+, which seamlessly takes care of the power maps, regenerative braking and ride modes.

Overlaying this is Bosch’s MSC (Motorcycle Stability Control) system, which provides cornering ABS and traction control, effectively bridging conventional rider aids with the more nuanced character of an electric powertrain. Brains to match the brawn, in other words.

The heart of the machine is its 17.3 kWh battery, currently Zero’s largest single pack installed in production bikes. In everyday use this provides the bulk of the machine’s energy reserve. For the long-distance set, Zero offers an optional Power Tank upgrade, pushing usable capacity toward 21 kWh.

That boost helps offset the usual drain from wind, luggage and elevation changes, but even so, real-world gains tend to be modest. The added mass and aerodynamics mean that the extra energy doesn’t fully translate into range.

Still, in ideal conditions the enlarged capacity gives riders more breathing room for longer stretches between inevitable charging stops. Talking of charging, this is handled via a Type 2 connection, the DSR/X’s Achilles’ heel in an otherwise forward-looking package. A 6.6 kW onboard charger comes as standard, with an optional dealer-fitted module doubling capacity to 12.6 kW.

Even so, rapid charging on the road remains relative, with 2-3 hours often required as standard. A full charge from a domestic socket still demands an overnight stop, around ten hours from empty to full.

From the saddle, it’s immediately accommodating. The 828mm seat height feels manageable and the wide bars combine with an upright riding position to offer a commanding view of the road.

Whether you find yourself navigating the roads of Wimbledon or Windermere, the bike’s balance inspires confidence, its low-slung battery mass contributing to a sense of calm stability at any speed. Linked J.Juan-branded brakes are strong, Showa suspension supple and throttle response impressively smooth and well metered.

Exploring the considerable torque on offer is the bike’s party piece, however. That and the strange, high-pitched sound of the motor. The bike surges forward with a gloriously immediate response, irrespective of gradient, the motor pitch rising to an uninterrupted crescendo.

There’s rarely any negative drama, the powertrain serves up a generous yet civilised ride, with Sport mode revealing the kind of acceleration that makes overtakes effortless. The makers have ensured the range of preprogrammed ride modes – Sport, Street, Eco, Rain and Canyon – feel genuinely distinct, a reminder that Zero’s power management software is among the best in the business.

For all its polish and poise, one question remains: can the DSR/X’s talents truly divert loyalists from their petrol-burning stalwarts at BMW and Honda et al? As a long-distance companion, the DSR/X comes close, but not quite. The seat turns firm after a couple of hours, the switchgear occasionally frustrates, and the real-world range forces a degree of planning that’s at odds with the spontaneous spirit of adventure touring. In the UK at least, the charging network is improving, but the waiting remains, a pause that no café stop can disguise, however indulgent the coffee.

Still, this is a well-resolved motorcycle. The build feels solid, the panniers cleverly integrated, and the entire package executed with a maturity that belies its pioneering status. The DSR/X Black Forest isn’t the electric adventure bike that redefines the genre, but it does establish the blueprint for one that will.

For now, it stands as a fascinating contradiction: a touring motorcycle that thrives within limits, and an electric machine that quietly asks how much performance, range and drama we really need to feel the thrill of the open road.

Zero DSR/X Black Forest, from £19,790, ZeroMotorcycles.com, @ZeroMotorcyclesEurope