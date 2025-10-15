Brazilian design is having a global moment. From Christie’s Los Angeles exhibition Lightness & Tension – pairing midcentury master Joaquim Tenreiro with contemporary designer Lucas Simões – to Then and Now: Brazilian Legacy at MAC Niterói in Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian Furniture Project’s showcase at Salone del Mobile, the country’s creative output is increasingly in the spotlight.

JIG Studio founders Richard Penman and Grace Nemeth (Image credit: JIG Studio)

Now, its energy arrives in London. Opening during Frieze Art Fair, JIG Studio launches a permanent two-storey space on Lexington Street, Soho – part gallery, part concept store, and part cultural platform for Brazil's most innovative talent

Founded by London-based architect Richard Penman, whose clients include Issey Miyake and Stella McCartney, and Grace Nemeth, a Brazilian-born design strategist and entrepreneur, JIG Studio debuts with over 35 works spanning textiles, wood, ceramics and mixed media – most of which have never been shown in Europe.

Alex Rocca (Image credit: JIG Studio)

Humberto da Marta (Image credit: JIG Studio)

‘Brazil is a hotbed of design talent – incredibly underrepresented in the UK and Europe,’ says Nemeth. ‘We set up JIG Studio to provide a platform for this talent. By introducing the designers and their work, we aim to celebrate the emotional power of Brazilian design through objects that hold memory, meaning and cultural depth.’

The inaugural collection highlights Brazil's rich heritage and evolving aesthetic through the work of seven leading and emerging designers. Textile artist and visual storyteller Alex Rocca combines copper, brass, beads, wood, stone, wire and glass fusion techniques to explore themes of ancestry, culture and Afro-Brazilian religion. Humberto da Marta creates pieces from paper, pulp and ceramics, drawing on manual construction methods and collaborations with local artisans.

Ovo (Image credit: JIG Studio)

Ovo (Image credit: JIG Studio)

Atelier Gustavo Bittencourt investigates materiality through traditional woodworking fused with contemporary forms, while rising talent Bonni (Erik Bonissato) crafts sculptural pieces like the Esfera Lamp and Sphere Sideboard, blending technical precision with artistic elegance.

The collective also features Origin, a design brand that fuses high-tech production with artisanal techniques in wood to hand-craft furniture that embodies Brazilian culture. São Paulo-based studio Ovo presents designs such as the Luminária Vela and Stool Rio. Finally, Ronald Sasson, an artist and designer known for his minimalist, expressive furniture, brings a fine art sensibility to design. The gallery's collections will be refreshed seasonally, offering curated edits and exhibitions.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gustavo Bittencourt (Image credit: JIG Studio)

Ronald Sasson (Image credit: JIG Studio)

As Brazilian creativity continues to command global attention, JIG Studio offers London a vivid new lens through which to view the country’s bold, emotionally resonant design culture.

The JIG Studio showroom is located at 25 Lexington Street, Soho, London