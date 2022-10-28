Nothing Ear (stick) offers high-fidelity and neat design in an ultra-light package

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The tech start-up Nothing hit a couple of home runs with its first two strikes – the neat Nothing Ear (1) earbuds and the Nothing Phone (1). The company’s latest product is the Ear (stick), launched this week, a sleek set of affordable, AirPod-style in-ear devices that perch ergonomically on your ears. Following the brand’s mantra of ‘Tech you can’t feel’, the Nothing Ear (stick) does a fine job of feeling transparently light and unobtrusive, all the while delivering crisp and detailed sound.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The Ear (stick) has been designed to work best with Phone (1) – there’s no need for a separate app, just use the phone’s Device Details and all the features can be customised and accessed right away, as well as the ability to find a lost earbud or even select a special gaming mode that minimises Bluetooth’s slight latency.

Ear (stick) and Phone (1) (Image credit: Nothing)

If you’re using another Android or iOS phone, then you need the new Nothing X app, which also gives you access to an equaliser and ways of customising the tap functions. When worn, the earbuds genuinely feel like they are barely there, which is both comfortable and occasionally alarming when you’re trying to find them.

The Nothing Ear (stick) in their cylindrical charging case (Image credit: Nothing)

The (stick) comes in a cylindrical clear plastic charge case, complete with USB-C connection for charging. In total, a fully charged case provides up to 29 hours of listening time, and you can wirelessly charge the (stick) on the Phone (1) when a little extra boost is needed.

The earbuds can be wirelessly charged on the Phone (1) (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has a packaging problem, but only in the sense that its paper boxes are a tactile delight and yet can only be opened once before they’re good for recycling. Featuring a refreshing absence of plastic and reminiscent of high-end pharma packaging design, they’re part of the company’s drive towards true carbon neutrality, which includes being transparent about the carbon footprint of all its products.

The earbuds themselves use Nothing’s signature transparent design language, helping set them apart in both style and substance.

Nothing ear (stick), £99

Nothing.Tech (opens in new tab)