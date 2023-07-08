New Motorola Razr 40 is a compact foldable that emphasises minimal screen time
Powerful yet pocketable, the Motorola Razr 40 shows how the clamshell phone is maturing, pitched at those who prefer to keep digital temptation at bay
One of our favourite foldables has been revised and updated for 2023. Motorola’s Razr 2022 becomes the Razr 40, with a new tactile case, a generous 256GB of on-board storage, new colours and – in a surprising departure from the usual smartphone arms race – a small external screen.
The latter decision came about partly to save money and keep the price down, but also because Motorola is pitching the device at so-called ‘digital minimalists’. Despite its 1.5in size, the external display is perfectly adequate for checking weather, scrolling through notifications, or shuffling songs; anything you need to do without opening up the device. Unfolded, the Razr 40 offers a 6.9in pOLED screen (an iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7in screen), along with the usual high-quality cameras front and rear.
The new Razr comes in three colours developed in collaboration with Pantone – Sage Green, Summer Lilac and Vanilla Cream – along with what the company calls a ‘luxury vegan leather back’, giving it more of a jewel-like, powder-compact feel than ever before. The jury is out on whether Razr buyers skew in any particular gender direction, but the compact size and textured feel are a welcome change from a regular plus-sized slippery smartphone, let alone a full-size foldable.
The phone runs Android 13, lightly customised by Motorola to make the most of the its ability to be its own stand, either as a tent-style alarm clock or recorder, or as a mini keyboard and screen for video calling, along with gesture recognition that allows you to signal the phone to take a selfie. The company is also pushing its focus on sustainability, with plastic-free packaging.
Finally, there’s a specific ‘Razr scent’ impregnated on the box, an element of ‘surprise and delight’ that shows how far brands are going to find lasting synergies with their customers.
Motorola razr 40, £799.99, Motorola.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Caroline Tompkins and her American photography collective friends on life and lensing in the USA
Discover the work and insights of an American photography collective, as Caroline Tompkins and (mostly) New York-based friends shoot the breeze
By Caroline Tompkins • Published
-
Manzi’s is reborn in London’s Soho offering flamboyant seafood dining
Manzi’s by The Wolseley Hospitality Group opens in Soho, London, introducing its all-day seafood delicacies and flamboyant decor
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Martino Gamper’s many creative moods have us hooked at Anton Kern Gallery, New York
The exhibition ‘Martino Gamper: I am many Moods’ is on view at Anton Kern Gallery (until 11 August 2023), New York, featuring over 700 works by the London-based designer
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Astell&Kern gives its flagship portable media player a material makeover
The Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000 offers high-fidelity sound in a compact, if weighty, package with features galore for the discerning audiophile
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Taking Google’s sleek Pixel Tablet for a test run
The Google Pixel Tablet is a premium slice of media tech, complete with speaker dock that transforms it into the central hub of a smart home set-up
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Portable and pocketable travel tech: four take-away gadgets with which to stay connected
Work and play remotely with these travel tech devices: TicWatch Pro 5; a stylish new Samsung battery pack; Urbanears’ latest earbuds; and the evergreen Tula microphone
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Audio-Technica adds new hues to its classic Sound Burger record player
The Audio-Technica Sound Burger offers portable analogue audio for all, with a colour menu that nods to the bold electronics of the 1980s
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Leica Q3 full-frame digital camera brings new speed and sophistication
The new Leica Q3 camera boasts features that pitch it at both photographers and filmmakers
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
High-fidelity meets high design in eight new speaker systems
From room-filling sub-woofers to elaborate sculptural objects, speaker systems have never been so diverse. We round up eight key players in the modern audio space
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Sonos sets its sights on new sonic horizons with the Era 100 and Era 300 smart speakers
The new Sonos Era speakers expand the company’s family of high-end streaming devices, as well as introducing Dolby Atmos and decreasing its carbon footprint
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Flip phones make a comeback, from old-school revivals to sleek folding screens
As Mobile World Congress 2023 gives the tech industry its annual shake-up, we’ve rounded up the current crop of flip phones for minimally-minded users
By Jonathan Bell • Published