At CES, a self-watering pot that listens to your plant's needs
Hopeless with houseplants? This AI-assisted invention gives your little green friends a voice
Houseplants have been growing in popularity in recent years – particularly among Gen-Z and millennial foliage enthusiasts. Based on data gathered by the National Gardening Association, it’s been reported that the number of said young people tending indoor gardens increased from 25% to 34% between 2018 and 2023, while Miracle-Gro concluded in 2021 that 18-24-year-olds had an average of 10 plants in their homes.
Perhaps this is related to all that free time we had on our hands during the pandemic. In that report, Miracle-Gro found that UK adults spent an average of £300 per year on their houseplant collection. Now that we’re so readjusted to normal life to such an extent that companies are looking to return to office working, plants possibly aren’t getting quite as much TLC as they used to. Remember: a peace lily is for life, not just to fill time between banana bread and Netflix.
Luckily, the LeafyPod, an AI-assisted self-watering plant pot exhibited at this year’s reliably wacky edition of the CES tech convention in Las Vegas, is designed to do the hard work for you.
It looks like a regular plant pot – albeit with water-droplet-shaped light on the front – but the device is much smarter than your average terracotta. After potting your perennial pal, you download the LeafyPod app, tell it what you’re looking after and let it get to know the plant in question. The planter’s reservoir can hold water for up to four weeks; after a few drenchings, it will become acquainted with the plant’s needs and create a bespoke watering routine.
Via the app, your little green friend can even talk to you – kind of. If your plant needs more light or to another spot in the house due to change in the atmosphere, it’ll be sure to let you know. This has been likened to a 'Tamagotchi from Hell', but it surely beats a home filled with pots of soil that just remind you of the unfortunate plants you let down.
And there’s clearly an appetite for the invention, which was funded via Kickstarter, with 124 backers combining their efforts to the tune of almost £21,000, more than double the company’s £8,107 goal. It’s not truly the first of its kind, as the similar Parrot Pot, priced $99, was exhibited at CES way back in 2016. Unlike the rechargeable LeafyPod, though, the older device was powered – shock, horror – by four AA batteries.
Of the newer invention, LeafyPod CEO Cleo Song has said: 'Our vision is to harmonise technology with nature, creating an intuitive smart home device that allows anyone to connect with plants effortlessly… LeafyPod makes plant care stress-free and deeply satisfying.' The company even pushes a wellness angle, highlighting the 'natural, calming atmosphere' that plants create.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The Leafypod devices are available to pre-order at $148 (£120) each. You have to wonder how many of those 18-24-year-olds will plan to spend well over £1000 on tending their 10-strong collection, but the plant babies themselves might be a bit happier.
Jordan Bassett is a London-based journalist, writer and broadcaster with over a decade’s experience covering pop culture with a focus on music. As a journalist Jordan has interviewed some of the world’s best-known music figures, writing for the BBC, NME, Esquire, Spin, Vintage Rock, Classic Pop, Kerrang!, Grazia and many more. He was Commissioning Editor (Music) at NME between February 2020 and September 2022 and was on staff at the publication for seven years. In addition to this, Jordan is the author of Here’s Little Richard, a recent instalment in Bloomsbury Publishing’s 33 1/3 series of books about classic albums. This one pays loving tribute to the King and Queen of Rock’n’roll.
-
Inside Louis Vuitton’s Murakami London-pop up, a colourful cartoon wonderland with one-of-a-kind café
Wallpaper* takes a tour of the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up in London’s Soho, which celebrates the launch of a new ‘re-edition’ accessories collection spanning the greatest hits from the Japanese artist’s long-running collaboration with the house
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: celebrating architectural projects that restore, rebalance and renew
As we welcome 2025, the Wallpaper* Architecture Awards look back, and to the future, on how our attitudes change; and celebrate how nature, wellbeing and sustainability take centre stage
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Vincent Van Duysen reimagines a historic palazzo for Molteni&C in Milan
Molteni&C teases images of Palazzo Molteni, a sprawling and immersive new design destination in Milan, ahead of its official opening in April
By Ali Morris Published
-
Kirin’s Electric Salt Spoon is the most bizarre exhibit at this year’s CES
The innovative device sends an actual electric shock to your tongue, which makes your food taste saltier than it really is
By Jordan Bassett Published
-
At CES 2025, Nvidia accelerates towards an AI-driven, robotic-powered autonomous future
Nvidia reveals a personal AI supercomputer, digital replicants of the physical realm, and chips to give cars and robots their long-awaited true autonomy
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Shine on: Yaber brightens home entertainment with two new compact projectors
Yaber showcased new projectors at CES 2025 – its first ultra-short-throw device, as well as an ongoing collaboration with the estate of Keith Haring
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
At CES, the robotic revolution just took a significant step forward with this compact home help
The Roborock Saros Z70, revealed at CES 2025, marks the evolution of the autonomous robotic vacuum to a smart, sock-clearing robot that’ll tidy as well as sweep
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
CES 2024: truly all the tech you need and then some
The best tech of CES 2024, from next-level laptops to mindful mirrors, audacious audio and more innovation than you can shake a smart bot at
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
CES 2023: nine new devices to desire
Some of the best concepts and launches of CES 2023, from a folding e-scooter to customisable Playstation5 controls and a cute patrolling petbot
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
CES Technology Fair, Las Vegas
By Jonathan Bell Last updated