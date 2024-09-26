Huawei’s new MatePad Pro 12.2-inch tablet is a game-changer for digital artistry

In partnership with Huawei

Creativity is at the heart of Huawei tablet design. With cutting-edge innovation, an elegant, tactile aesthetic, pro-level creative features and the idea of ‘creation of beauty’, the new Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch was actually inspired by the artistry of an ancient past: the silky textures, soft brushstrokes and hand-applied techniques of traditional Chinese paintings.

Marrying contemporary design with time-honoured craft, the tablet sets a new standard for artistry on an electronic device.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch (Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

The experience begins with the ‘Golden Silk’ design of the Premium Gold model’s rear cover. To ensure sleekness and strength, the cover is crafted from aviation-grade glass fibre, using multiple processes, including silk weaving craftsmanship and multiple optical layers, to produce a highly polished, silky texture.

The MatePad Pro 12.2-inch weighs in at just 508g and 5.5mm thick, making it the lightest 12-inch tablet on the market. The slender, lightweight construction and flexible Studio Form – a feature whereby the tablet, which can be variously angled, lies almost flat, resting just above the touchpad and covering the keyboard to avoid any accidental nudges – means that creating, writing and reading while on the go is an easily accomplished pleasure.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch in Gold (Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

Enhancing brightness, contrasts, and colours, and presenting lifelike visuals on a flat surface, the screen employs industry-leading Tandem OLED PaperMatte display. Flawlessly balancing the need for clarity with eye-soothing, anti-glare effects, the display boasts up to 2,000 nits of brightness, ensuring genuine HDR effects with excellent contrast and a consistently clear view. Nano-level pixel-stacking technology doubles the screen’s peak brightness to a true-to-life 2,000,000:1 HDR effects, which present even the subtle glow of starlight.

An exclusive, pixel isolation layer precisely controls the amount of light emitted by the display, optimising power efficiency by 33 per cent, the screen incorporating all-weather Natural Light Sensing display technology, adjusting dynamically to different ambient lighting conditions. Content remains crystal clear even under direct sunlight – a useful attribute for those sketching, painting or otherwise creating outdoors.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch (Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

What’s it like to look at? The image is always clean and easy on the eyes. Nanoscale anti-glare etching technology eliminates 99 per cent of environmental light interference on the screen surface, to generate pristine images that are more immersive and clearer at a glance. Magnetron nano optical layers and multiple coatings substantially reduce reflectivity. Anti-sparkle technology eliminates flicker and gleam happening on the Tandem OLED Papermatte display, ensuring clean, detailed, lucid and transparent images. It’s an eye-comfortable experience regardless of the lighting conditions in which you are working or reading.

Artists, painters and digital creators will enjoy Huawei’s GoPaint App. With its wide selection of high-level brushes (over 150!) and unique, realistic textures feature, it’s a game-changer for digital painting. Now enhanced even further on the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch, GoPaint’s ‘professional brush engine’ and suite of tools help artists express their creativity and imagination to the fullest with a dazzling choice of surface feels and brushstroke effects.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch used in Studio Form mode (Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

Fluid Brushes simulates the fluidity of ink spread on paper. By employing it, for both watercolour paintings or calligraphy, users can activate the fluid brush to achieve a delicate, wet, and soft-edged effect on their artworks. The Splatter Brushes option translates real-life painting techniques into stylus-based interactions, artists choosing from 15 types of splatter effect, including spray paint, ‘scattered tree leaves’, ‘Pollock’, and ‘letters’. Hovering the stylus 5-12mm above the tablet screen and tapping the stylus twice creates a mesmerising ink splatter, with a sense of depth and atmosphere. The GoPaint app supports an 8K ultra-large canvas and more than 100 layers in 6K resolution – a professional-level capacity that’s suitable for commercial painters.

An image created using Splatter Brushes in the tablet’s GoPaint app (Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

GoPaint uses the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch’s powerful hardware to make realistic textures a possibility. Different canvases, ranging from ‘rice paper’ to ‘rocky surface’, can be ‘felt’ through the Drawing pen, with lifelike drag and resistance as you move the stylus across the page.

To further simulate the key differences between real-life materials for the tablet user, the Huawei team worked with artists to create paintings on different types of fabric, such as silk, spun silk, and yarn, conducting three-dimensional analysis to extract texture layers, including a gloss-absorbing layer, a pigment-depositing layer, and a shadow layer. The tablet’s Fluid brush naturally adjusts its blending effect based on these realistic textures, making the canvas the perfect medium for writing, paintings, calligraphy, and other creative endeavours.

An image created using the realistic texture feature in the GoPaint app (Image credit: Courtesy Huawei)

Silk canvases are central to the historic Chinese tradition of silk painting. With its refined materials and delicate brushstroke-capabilities, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch is a silk canvas for the modern age.

