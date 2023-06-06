Apple Design Awards 2023 celebrate the work of iOS app developers
Apple Design Awards 2023 exclusive: as Apple rewards developers for the outstanding quality of their App Store wares, we reveal three of this year’s winning apps
Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference kicked off today, bringing together designers, developers and media to Apple Park for a week of reveals, innovations and new opportunities across Apple’s platforms. In addition to the unveiling of the powerful M2 Ultra chip and the company's introduction to 'spatial computing', the Apple Vision Pro AR headset, the conference’s opening day also celebrates the winners of the Apple Design Awards 2023, this year’s iteration of the honours that have been marking excellence, ingenuity and technical achievement in the fields of app and game design since 1997. The awards are divided into six categories – inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visual and graphics and innovation – and two winners from each category have been chosen from a group of 36 finalists.
Apple Design Awards 2023: three winning apps
With apps playing such an influential role in how we live, acknowledging the work of the developers and designers behind them has permeated the mainstream. ‘We live in a time when technology drives culture, and this year’s winners reflect the ways designers continue to meet the moment and empower users with exciting and impactful experiences,’ says Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations.
‘We are so proud that, with the help of the App Store’s global marketplace, anyone with a great idea can turn their vision into a reality, bring it to life and reach more than 650 million people each week across 175 countries. Every year, award winners give us new and better ways to experience apps and games across Apple devices, and we absolutely love taking this opportunity to recognise their craft and intentionality in app design.’
This year’s winners showcase a breadth of app usability and longevity. In the category Delight & Fun, Duolingo’s comprehensive approach to learning languages (real and fictional, like Klingon, for example) took the top honours with its engaging and gamified experience. For Social Impact, another popular app, Headspace, was recognised for its use of beautiful graphics, charming video content and a diverse cast of voices to guide users in meditation, exercise and falling asleep.
In the Innovation category, the app SwingVision analyses its users’ tennis form as they play, which is especially impressive from its integration with Apple Watch. Making use of AI and Apple’s Neural Engine to highlight users’ strengths and areas for improvement, this virtual tennis coach is backed by professional players such as Andy Roddick and James Blake.
‘The apps in these categories were chosen for their ability to deliver standout app experiences grounded in great design. Apps recognised in the Delight & Fun category are highlighted for their ability to provide memorable and engaging experiences enhanced by Apple technologies, while finalists of our Social Impact category are selected for their ability to create meaningful positive change,’ Prescott says. ‘Through new and novel experiences, finalists in our Innovation category spotlight apps that make use of our cutting-edge technologies at Apple that set them apart from their genres.’
To read more about all the Apple Design Awards 2023 winners, please visit developer.apple.com/design/awards
All apps are available from Apple’s App Store
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
Will Apple Vision Pro usher in a new world of spatial computing?
All eyes are on Apple’s first foray into augmented reality. Apple Vision Pro promises to bring us a new world of work and play
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Serpentine Pavilion 2023 invites everyone to the table
The Serpentine Pavilion 2023 launches to a design by Lina Ghotmeh, whose installation 'À table,' is an invitation to togetherness
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Jewellery designers share their most precious personal pieces
A host of jewellers have given us a peek at the jewellery which has brought them solace this year
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Will Apple Vision Pro usher in a new world of spatial computing?
All eyes are on Apple’s first foray into augmented reality. Apple Vision Pro promises to bring us a new world of work and play
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
‘Make Something Wonderful’ is the first publication from the Steve Jobs Archive
The ultimate exploration of a singular mind, ‘Make Something Wonderful’ is Steve Jobs in his own words
By Sarah Douglas • Published
-
Horse around: playful equestrian codes rule in Apple and Hermès’ new collaboration
The Apple Watch Hermès Series 8 imbues Hermès’ heritage with a playful design
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Behind the glassy façade of Apple’s newest London store lies an AR art wonderland
Artists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting have created ‘United Visions’, an augmented reality world for Apple’s Brompton Road store that brings the chaotic inner world of poet William Blake to life
By Nick Compton • Last updated
-
Apple Brompton Road arrives at Knightsbridge Estate
The new Apple Brompton Road store, designed by Foster + Partners at The Knightsbridge Estate, is revealed
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Jony Ive and Apple: three decades that changed design
As Jony Ive’s consulting contract with Apple ends, we look back on one of design and technology’s most fruitful partnerships
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Inside Apple Park: first look at the design team shaping the future of tech
Global exclusive! Led by Evans Hankey and Alan Dye, the Apple Design Team holds enormous sway over our evolving relationship with technology. Opening the doors to their studio at Apple Park in Cupertino for the first time, they offered us a deep dive into the working processes behind their latest creations
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Key design innovations in the new Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBook Pro
Apple’s latest round of innovations delivers a wealth of fingertip functionality – here’s what to expect from the Apple Watch 7, iPhone 13 Pro, and MacBook Pro
By Nick Compton • Last updated