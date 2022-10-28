Princeton’s Rubenstein Commons building is a seasonal delight

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The newest addition to Princeton’s historic campus, which was established in 1930, has just been completed by Steven Holl Architects. The Rubenstein Commons building, a structure that replaces the existing Fuld Hall, is a mindful configuration that aims to delicately and sustainably nurture evolutions of thought and innovation for the 21st century.

The site has been part of Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study since 1939. The starting point for the new design was clear. Given the setting in the historic scholarly home to pioneers such as Albert Einstein, and with the university’s news pages populated by students’ impressive recent scientific strides regarding neutron stars, the building by Steven Holl Architects’ was conceived as a hub for an academically flourishing population.

The Rubenstein Commons building at Princeton University, designed by Steven Holl Architects (Image credit: © Paul Warchol)

The space prioritises a culture of collaboration, featuring an abundance of flexible meeting areas, and a sense of openness demonstrated through flowing spaces and views onto adjacent floors. Gently curved expanses of roof intersect, maintaining airy volumes while creating ‘thought bubbles’ for Princeton’s educators and students, as the Institute for Advanced Study’s former director Robbert Dijkgraaf says.

The studio also took the region’s changing seasons into account in the architectural and interior design. Natural slate blackboards connect the interior textures to the earth. Sunlight becomes a key protagonist in the design, as prisms of glass overhead deconstruct white light and send a spectrum of colours in and around the building, where four rectangles of water reflect sunlight into the space.

The Rubenstein Commons building at Princeton University, designed by Steven Holl Architects (Image credit: © Paul Warchol)

Building upon this approach, each cardinal point represents a different seasonal element, allowing the building to thrive year-round. In springtime, a redbud flower grove blooms pink around the north pond and summer brings the green leaves of ginkgo trees on the south side. Evergreens surround the clusters of water, providing leafy backdrops to the break spots and wood-framed window views.

One final detail that highlights this building’s seasonal beauty and sustainable architecture outlook comes in the form of the under floor heating system. Powered by 20 geothermal wells, naturally warmed water sits beneath the surface, maintaining a stable temperature inside Rubenstein Commons throughout the year.

stevenholl.com