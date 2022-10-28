Princeton’s Rubenstein Commons building is a seasonal delight

The Rubenstein Commons building in Princeton by Steven Holl Architects is designed with the seasons and academic excellence in mind

University building from outside
The Rubenstein Commons building at Princeton University, designed by Steven Holl Architects
(Image credit: © Paul Warchol)
By Martha Elliott
published

The newest addition to Princeton’s historic campus, which was established in 1930, has just been completed by Steven Holl Architects. The Rubenstein Commons building, a structure that replaces the existing Fuld Hall, is a mindful configuration that aims to delicately and sustainably nurture evolutions of thought and innovation for the 21st century.

The site has been part of Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study since 1939. The starting point for the new design was clear. Given the setting in the historic scholarly home to pioneers such as Albert Einstein, and with the university’s news pages populated by students’ impressive recent scientific strides regarding neutron stars, the building by Steven Holl Architects’ was conceived as a hub for an academically flourishing population.

building with trees in front

The Rubenstein Commons building at Princeton University, designed by Steven Holl Architects

(Image credit: © Paul Warchol)

The space prioritises a culture of collaboration, featuring an abundance of flexible meeting areas, and a sense of openness demonstrated through flowing spaces and views onto adjacent floors. Gently curved expanses of roof intersect, maintaining airy volumes while creating ‘thought bubbles’ for Princeton’s educators and students, as the Institute for Advanced Study’s former director Robbert Dijkgraaf says. 

The studio also took the region’s changing seasons into account in the architectural and interior design. Natural slate blackboards connect the interior textures to the earth. Sunlight becomes a key protagonist in the design, as prisms of glass overhead deconstruct white light and send a spectrum of colours in and around the building, where four rectangles of water reflect sunlight into the space. 

inside of a university building

The Rubenstein Commons building at Princeton University, designed by Steven Holl Architects

(Image credit: © Paul Warchol)

Building upon this approach, each cardinal point represents a different seasonal element, allowing the building to thrive year-round. In springtime, a redbud flower grove blooms pink around the north pond and summer brings the green leaves of ginkgo trees on the south side. Evergreens surround the clusters of water, providing leafy backdrops to the break spots and wood-framed window views. 

One final detail that highlights this building’s seasonal beauty and sustainable architecture outlook comes in the form of the under floor heating system. Powered by 20 geothermal wells, naturally warmed water sits beneath the surface, maintaining a stable temperature inside Rubenstein Commons throughout the year. 

stevenholl.com

TOPICS
Steven Holl Sustainable architecture
Martha Elliott

Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸