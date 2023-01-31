Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2023: what to expect

As menswear month and couture week wrap up for another season, eyes turn to Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2023 which begins this February. Travelling from New York to London and Milan, before ending in Paris at the beginning of March, we look forward to the season of shows ahead and its must-watch moments – from runway returns and city swaps to designer debuts at Burberry, Ann Demeulemeester and Nina Ricci.

Here, in an ongoing report, discover everything Wallpaper* knows about the Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2023 schedule so far.

Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2023: all you need to know

New York Fashion Week 10 – 15 February 2023

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the schedule for New York Fashion Week at the beginning of January, with notable runway returns from Rodarte and Thom Browne who have previously shown in Los Angeles and Paris respectively (the latter has been recently installed as the chairman of the CFDA, which is no doubt part of the reason for his return to showing in the United States). Other additions to the schedule include American designer Heron Preston, who will hold a runway show for his eponymous label for the first time in New York this season, and Alejandro Gómez Palomo’s cult label Palomo Spain. Elsewhere, look out for new collections from New York’s growing vanguard of emerging talent, including Willy Chavarria, Luar, Area, Puppets & Puppets and more, while the usual stalwarts – Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Coach among them – will no doubt host blockbuster happenings across the city.

London Fashion Week 17 – 21 February 2023

The British Fashion Council will hope for a return to normality after last season’s schedule was disrupted by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ensuing official mourning period (as such, shows were cancelled, rescheduled, or shown during an additional event in October 2022 to coincide with Frieze week). Most anticipated is the debut collection from Daniel Lee at Burberry – who was instated as creative director in 2022 after his exit from Bottega Veneta – which takes place on Monday evening. Elsewhere, JW Anderson swaps last season’s evening slot for 11am on Sunday 19 February, joined on the schedule by Conner Ives, Christopher Kane, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Nensi Dojaka, Erdem, Roksanda and Julien Macdonald (the outré designer’s 2000s-tinged collections look ripe for revival as he returns after a number of years away). A Moncler Genius event is also slated to take place on Monday evening, while celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the BFC’s talent incubator BFC Newgen will take place across the week.

JW Anderson S/S 2023 at London Fashion Week (Image credit: Courtesy of JW Anderson)

Milan Fashion Week 22 – 26 February 2023

After last season’s busy Milan schedule – which included runway debuts from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, Rhuigi Villaseñor at Bally, and Marco de Vincenzo at Etro – A/W 2023 looks to be a more settled affair, as those same designers look to hone their vision without the pressure such debuts entail. Other highlights from the week include Matthieu Blazy’s third collection for Bottega Veneta (his previous two collections have seen critical acclaim), Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ latest womenswear collection for Prada, and shows from Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Max Mara, Tod’s, Jil Sander, Sportsmax, Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni and more. Rising talent comes courtesy of Andreadamo, Act No. 1, and Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, who will show with the support of Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday morning.

Paris Fashion Week 27 February – March 7 2023

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has released its provisional schedule for Paris Fashion Week A/W 2023, promising the usual high-wattage shows from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Hermès, Valentino, Givenchy, Acne Studios, Miu Miu and Coperni (the latter provided last season’s most viral moment, whereby a dress was sprayed onto a nude Bella Hadid). Elsewhere, expect designer debuts at Ann Demeulemeester and Nina Ricci, with Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Harris Reed beginning their respective tenures at the houses. Also on the schedule, Schiaparelli marks its first ready-to-wear appearance, Alexander McQueen returns to Paris after showing in London and New York in recent seasons, while Paco Rabanne and Y/Project also make a return to the womenswear season. Appearances from a new generation of designers round out the week; Vaquera, Ester Manas and Weinsanto are all slated to show, promising energetic collections showcasing a fresh approach to Parisian style.

Stay tuned for more Wallpaper* coverage from Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2023.