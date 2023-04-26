This summer’s best menswear, photographed on the sun-lit streets of Marrakech

As the prospect of summertime sojourns looms on the horizon, Paris-based photographer Zachary Handley and French stylist Benoit Martinengo travel to the sun-soaked streets of Marrakech, Morocco, with the spring/summer 2023 season‘s best menswear collections, part of the Wallpaper* May 2023 Milan Preview Issue (on international newsstands now).

Taken in and around the ancient desert city’s Medina – from colourful sun-lit souks and busy car-filled streets in the heat of the day, to sprawling rooftops and quiet whitewashed courtyards at dusk – the photographic series captures the mood of laidback eclecticism which suffused the spring/summer 2023 menswear season, epitomised by collections from designers Grace Wales Bonner, Véronique Nichanian at Hermès and Alessandro Sartori at Zegna, among others.

Summer menswear photographed by Zachary Handley in Marrakech, Morocco

Cardigan, £480, by Wales Bonner. Top (worn underneath), £760, by Brioni. Trousers, £650, by Hermès (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Whether a vivid pink hooded cardigan by British designer Molly Goddard photographed against a bright blue Moroccan sky, the easy line of a wide-legged Prada trouser worn with a gently oversized chequered blouson, or an array of lightweight, colourful summertime knitwear – striped Lacoste, crocheted Hermès and argyle Wales Bonner among the mix – it is a rich and eclectic blueprint for dressing for the warmer months which lie ahead.

Discover Handley and Martinengo’s transporting series, featuring model Anass Bouazzaoui, below.

Shirt, £1,650; trousers, £1,100, both by Zegna. Top (worn underneath), price on request, by Wales Bonner (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Top, £150, by Lacoste (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Top, £475, by Wales Bonner. Shorts, £300, by Undercover. Socks, £14, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Coat; trousers, both price on request, by Fendi. Top (worn underneath), £475, by Wales Bonner. Socks, £14, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Coat; trousers, both price on request, by Fendi. Top (worn underneath), £475, by Wales Bonner. Socks, £14, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Top, £1,860, by Hermès (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Jacket, £2,500; trousers, £1,500, both by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Jacket, £1,800; trousers, £980, both by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Jacket, £4,900; top, £750, both by Brioni (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Jacket, £1,595; trousers, £1,050, both by Ferragamo. Sneakers, £160, by Wales Bonner x Adidas. Socks, £14, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Jacket, £3,000; top, £1,050; trousers, price on request, all by Dior. Cap, £660, by Hermès (Image credit: Photography by Zachary Handley, fashion by Benoit Martinengo)

Model: Anass Bouazzaoui at The Claw Models. Special thanks to Riad Jardin Secret hotel, Marrakech, Morocco.

A version of this story appears in the May 2023 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

riadjardinsecret.com (opens in new tab)