This summer’s best menswear, photographed on the sun-lit streets of Marrakech

Photographer Zachary Handley and stylist Benoit Martinengo travel to the streets of Marrakech, Morocco, to capture the laidback eclecticism of the spring/summer 2023 menswear collections

Man on left leaning on car in Morocco in new season menswear, man on right in sunlight wearing hood
Left, jumper, £980; shirt, £1,300; trousers, £880, all by Giorgio Armani. Right, cardigan, £690, by Molly Goddard
By Jack Moss
published
Zachary Handley - Photographer, Benoit Martinengo - Fashion

As the prospect of summertime sojourns looms on the horizon, Paris-based photographer Zachary Handley and French stylist Benoit Martinengo travel to the sun-soaked streets of Marrakech, Morocco, with the spring/summer 2023 season‘s best menswear collections, part of the Wallpaper* May 2023 Milan Preview Issue (on international newsstands now).

Taken in and around the ancient desert city’s Medina – from colourful sun-lit souks and busy car-filled streets in the heat of the day, to sprawling rooftops and quiet whitewashed courtyards at dusk – the photographic series captures the mood of laidback eclecticism which suffused the spring/summer 2023 menswear season, epitomised by collections from designers Grace Wales Bonner, Véronique Nichanian at Hermès and Alessandro Sartori at Zegna, among others.

Summer menswear photographed by Zachary Handley in Marrakech, Morocco

Man sat on motorbike wearing colourful jumper

Cardigan, £480, by Wales Bonner. Top (worn underneath), £760, by Brioni. Trousers, £650, by Hermès

Whether a vivid pink hooded cardigan by British designer Molly Goddard photographed against a bright blue Moroccan sky, the easy line of a wide-legged Prada trouser worn with a gently oversized chequered blouson, or an array of lightweight, colourful summertime knitwear – striped Lacoste, crocheted Hermès and argyle Wales Bonner among the mix – it is a rich and eclectic blueprint for dressing for the warmer months which lie ahead.

Discover Handley and Martinengo’s transporting series, featuring model Anass Bouazzaoui, below. 

Man in black and white on Morocco rooftop

Shirt, £1,650; trousers, £1,100, both by Zegna. Top (worn underneath), price on request, by Wales Bonner

Man in black and white wearing striped top

Top, £150, by Lacoste

Man on Moroccan rooftop

Top, £475, by Wales Bonner. Shorts, £300, by Undercover. Socks, £14, by Falke

Man in black and white on Morocco street

Coat; trousers, both price on request, by Fendi. Top (worn underneath), £475, by Wales Bonner. Socks, £14, by Falke

Man in black and white on Morocco street

Coat; trousers, both price on request, by Fendi. Top (worn underneath), £475, by Wales Bonner. Socks, £14, by Falke

Man in black and white wearing polo top

Top, £1,860, by Hermès

Man on motorbike on sunlit Morocco street

Jacket, £2,500; trousers, £1,500, both by Louis Vuitton

Man in black and white in jacket on Morocco street

Jacket, £1,800; trousers, £980, both by Prada

Man wearing shirt on Moroccan street

Jacket, £4,900; top, £750, both by Brioni

Man wearing red outfit in Moroccan twilight

Jacket, £1,595; trousers, £1,050, both by Ferragamo. Sneakers, £160, by Wales Bonner x Adidas. Socks, £14, by Falke

Man on Morocco street with horse in front

Jacket, £3,000; top, £1,050; trousers, price on request, all by Dior. Cap, £660, by Hermès

Model: Anass Bouazzaoui at The Claw Models. Special thanks to Riad Jardin Secret hotel, Marrakech, Morocco. 

A version of this story appears in the May 2023 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

