This summer’s best menswear, photographed on the sun-lit streets of Marrakech
Photographer Zachary Handley and stylist Benoit Martinengo travel to the streets of Marrakech, Morocco, to capture the laidback eclecticism of the spring/summer 2023 menswear collections
As the prospect of summertime sojourns looms on the horizon, Paris-based photographer Zachary Handley and French stylist Benoit Martinengo travel to the sun-soaked streets of Marrakech, Morocco, with the spring/summer 2023 season‘s best menswear collections, part of the Wallpaper* May 2023 Milan Preview Issue (on international newsstands now).
Taken in and around the ancient desert city’s Medina – from colourful sun-lit souks and busy car-filled streets in the heat of the day, to sprawling rooftops and quiet whitewashed courtyards at dusk – the photographic series captures the mood of laidback eclecticism which suffused the spring/summer 2023 menswear season, epitomised by collections from designers Grace Wales Bonner, Véronique Nichanian at Hermès and Alessandro Sartori at Zegna, among others.
Summer menswear photographed by Zachary Handley in Marrakech, Morocco
Whether a vivid pink hooded cardigan by British designer Molly Goddard photographed against a bright blue Moroccan sky, the easy line of a wide-legged Prada trouser worn with a gently oversized chequered blouson, or an array of lightweight, colourful summertime knitwear – striped Lacoste, crocheted Hermès and argyle Wales Bonner among the mix – it is a rich and eclectic blueprint for dressing for the warmer months which lie ahead.
Discover Handley and Martinengo’s transporting series, featuring model Anass Bouazzaoui, below.
Model: Anass Bouazzaoui at The Claw Models. Special thanks to Riad Jardin Secret hotel, Marrakech, Morocco.
A version of this story appears in the May 2023 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
riadjardinsecret.com (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
