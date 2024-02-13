This season’s womenswear channels freedom and escape

A mood of escape and discovery infused the S/S 2024 womenswear collections, with designers taking a round-the-world odyssey – both real and imagined – to create a series of striking, craft-rich looks which offer a dramatic and colourful riposte to the banality of the everyday.

Here, as seen in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* (on newsstands worldwide now), photographer Nicolas Kern, Wallpaper* fashion and style director Jason Hughes and Dutch model Bente Oort take a trip to the otherwordly landscapes of the Canary Islands, capturing the season’s best looks amid the archipelago’s unique vistas and volcanic black-sand beaches.

From Matthieu Blazy’s pom-pom-adorned dress for Bottega Veneta – which appears on the limited-edition cover of the March 2024 Style Issue – to the cocoon-like wrapped forms of Issey Miyake, or the intricate embellishments that adorn looks from Isabel Marant, Feben and Carven, it makes for a series of electrifying ensembles which capture the mood of offbeat elegance set to define the S/S 2024 season ahead. Enjoy the trip.

S/S 2024 womenswear looks for escape and discovery

Dress; underwear; earrings, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,300, by Loewe (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £395; skirt, £1,500, both by Isabel Marant. Earrings, £380, by Louise Olsen x Alex and Trahanas. Bangles, from £219, by Dinosaur Designs (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bodysuit, £195; tights, £55, both by Wolford. Belt, price on request, by Ferragamo (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request; skirt, £675, both by Feben. Dress (underneath), £3,100, by Dior. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £2,550, by Miu Miu (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bodysuit, £885; earrings, £835; necklace, £735; cuff, £660, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress £3,545, by Proenza Schouler (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bodysuit, price on request, by Carven (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top; skirt, both price on request, by Numeroventuno by Alessandro Dell’Acqua. Dress (underneath), £3,100, by Dior (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £5,700, by Fendi (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bodysuit, price on request, by Max Mara. Necklace, £645, by Louise Olsen. Cuff, £181, by Misho (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £535; dress (underneath), £885; beanie, £245, all by Issey Miyake (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £3,100; bra, £640; knickers, £640, all by Dior. Earrings, £380, by Louise Olsen x Alex and Trahanas (Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Kern, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Bente Oort at Platform Agency. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Daniele Falzone at Blend Management using Davines. Make-up: Jimmy Owen Jones at Julian Watson Agency. Photography assistants: Francesco Colombo, David Gimenez. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Post-production: Ink. Local production: Studio Volca.

A version of this article appears in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* available on international newsstands in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.