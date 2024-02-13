This season’s womenswear channels freedom and escape

These S/S 2024 womenswear looks promise an escape from the everyday, and are photographed amid the otherwordly landscapes of the Canary Islands for the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper*

Dress, £2,800, by Alexander McQueen
By Jack Moss
published
Contributions from
Jason Hughes, Nicolas Kern - Photography

A mood of escape and discovery infused the S/S 2024 womenswear collections, with designers taking a round-the-world odyssey – both real and imagined – to create a series of striking, craft-rich looks which offer a dramatic and colourful riposte to the banality of the everyday.

Here, as seen in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* (on newsstands worldwide now), photographer Nicolas Kern, Wallpaper* fashion and style director Jason Hughes and Dutch model Bente Oort take a trip to the otherwordly landscapes of the Canary Islands, capturing the season’s best looks amid the archipelago’s unique vistas and volcanic black-sand beaches. 

From Matthieu Blazy’s pom-pom-adorned dress for Bottega Veneta – which appears on the limited-edition cover of the March 2024 Style Issue – to the cocoon-like wrapped forms of Issey Miyake, or the intricate embellishments that adorn looks from Isabel Marant, Feben and Carven, it makes for a series of electrifying ensembles which capture the mood of offbeat elegance set to define the S/S 2024 season ahead. Enjoy the trip. 

Dress; underwear; earrings, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta

Dress, £1,300, by Loewe

Top, £395; skirt, £1,500, both by Isabel Marant. Earrings, £380, by Louise Olsen x Alex and Trahanas. Bangles, from £219, by Dinosaur Designs

Bodysuit, £195; tights, £55, both by Wolford. Belt, price on request, by Ferragamo

Dress, price on request; skirt, £675, both by Feben. Dress (underneath), £3,100, by Dior. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta

Dress, £2,550, by Miu Miu

Bodysuit, £885; earrings, £835; necklace, £735; cuff, £660, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Dress £3,545, by Proenza Schouler

Bodysuit, price on request, by Carven

Top; skirt, both price on request, by Numeroventuno by Alessandro Dell’Acqua. Dress (underneath), £3,100, by Dior

Dress, £5,700, by Fendi

Bodysuit, price on request, by Max Mara. Necklace, £645, by Louise Olsen. Cuff, £181, by Misho

Top, £535; dress (underneath), £885; beanie, £245, all by Issey Miyake

Dress, £3,100; bra, £640; knickers, £640, all by Dior. Earrings, £380, by Louise Olsen x Alex and Trahanas

Model: Bente Oort at Platform Agency. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Daniele Falzone at Blend Management using Davines. Make-up: Jimmy Owen Jones at Julian Watson Agency. Photography assistants: Francesco Colombo, David Gimenez. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Post-production: Ink. Local production: Studio Volca.

A version of this article appears in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* available on international newsstands in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

