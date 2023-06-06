An exclusive first look at new Kvadrat/Raf Simons campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre

‘I hope it inspires people to buy small objects with the same mind as when they buy a chair, to put it in the context of their environment,’ Raf Simons told Wallpaper* on the release of his first accessories collection with Danish textile company Kvadrat, released in August 2022.

Titled Kvadrat/Raf Simons, the collaboration drew inspiration from Shaker furniture – namely, the designer’s conception of a ‘Shaker System’, a horizontal bar based on the peg rails used by the Protestant religious group. From it hung the various pieces from the collection, which spanned cushions and throws, but also wearable objects including a cap, tote and shopping bags, and key chains.

Kvadrat/Raf Simons Collection 2, photographed by Willy Vanderperre

(Image credit: Photography by Willy Vanderperre, courtesy of Kvadrat)

Today, Wallpaper* reveals a new campaign for the next chapter of the collaboration – Kvadrat/Raf Simons Collection 2 – which sees the ‘System’ expand into an array of lifestyle accessories, namely those related to the bathroom, including bathrobes, towels, toiletry bags, slippers and clutches (the first collection was based on objects you might find in the hallway). Kvadrat says it is an ‘expanding family of lifestyle accessories that reset how we live and create beauty from order’.

The campaign itself, photographed in Antwerp – where Belgium-born Simons based his eponymous label before its closure, which was announced in November 2022 –sees the designer unite with two longtime collaborators, photographer Willy Vanderperre and stylist Olivier Rizzo. Their relationship began in the early 1990s, the trio defining the distinct aesthetic signature of Simons’ own-name label, as well as his stints as creative director at Jil Sander, Dior, Raf Simons, and most recently Prada where he is currently co-creative director with Miuccia Prada.

The various images – which will be released more widely to coincide with the beginning of the Danish design festival 3daysofdesign (7-9 June, 2023) – reflect Vanderperre’s signature poetic style, with various nude models wearing pieces from the collection or clasping them to the body.

‘The collection consists of a unified series, a storage system and edit of accessories honouring utility, function and materiality. While living in the US, I developed a deep appreciation of Shaker culture. Its ordered homes and simple functional furniture are considered the first modern American design,’ Simons told Wallpaper* previously of the collection’s inspirations.

‘Whatever it is in terms of design, it has to serve the human being and it has to be put in the context of the environment in which people are living. We created the Shaker System to be visually appealing, but the main focus was its functionality.’

Kvadrat/Raf Simons Collection 2 will be available from Machine-A.

