Peter Philips has created the easiest eye make-up routine with these Dior products
Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior make-up, tells Wallpaper* how to play with the latest Diorshow collection of solo eyeshadows and eyeliners
When the vast amount of colour choices in eyeshadow palettes are giving you decision paralysis, and your patience for fiddly blending is wearing thin, the solution is simple: reach for one make-up product that can create numerous different eye looks with the utmost ease.
Legendary make-up artist and creative and image director of Dior Make-Up Peter Philips knows this better than anyone from his years of working on runway shows and editorial shoots, where ‘one and done’ products have often produced some of the most impactful results in quick time. And, it’s this exact sentiment that forms the inspiration behind his recently reinvented range of Diorshow eye make-up, entirely comprised of solo products that encourage playfulness and spontaneity.
Peter Philips on creating the easiest Diorshow eye make-up routine
The collection begins with 20 ‘Mono Coleur’ solo eyeshadows, reformulated iterations of existing Diorshow shades in either glitter, metallic, matte or satin finishes. Creamy, long-wearing, richly pigmented and multidimensional, standouts include 775 Rose Tulle, a delicate metallic pink that nods to the reams of featherlight fabric in the atelier at 30 Avenue Montaigne and 006 Pearl Star, an iridescent white taking cues from Monsieur Dior’s obsession with the cosmos.
‘I think that someone who buys a mono eyeshadow is usually very loyal to a texture and colour and they prefer an easy way of doing make-up, whereas someone who goes for a palette likes to change things up,’ he explains over Zoom. ‘With these products, you don’t have to worry about complicated blending; you can even apply them with your fingers. Take shade 884 Rouge Trafalgar, which is a bold beautiful matte in a reddish brown shade,’ he says. ‘With this, you can use fingers, apply it very lightly with a soft brush, or use a denser brush to pack on the colour and the pigment.’
In addition, the collection has 14 retractable and waterproof Stylo liners and a Diorshow Maximiser 4D mascara primer serum that preps and nourishes lashes with chamomile flower oil. Philips used said liners in the Diorshow campaign to create a graphic, striped pastel-hued look on Deva Cassell, referencing the seminal Dior make-up campaigns of the late 1960s. But this doesn’t mean that yours need be as complex.
‘The liners come in standard iterations of classic matte black, matte brown, green, purple, taupe,’ says Philips. ‘But then we did a few new ones and I kind of matched them a little bit with the mono shadows,’ says Philips. ‘So we have some really fun colours, for example, number 246 Matte Mint, 146 Pearly Lilac, and 646 Pearly Coral which can be smudged across lids or used in waterlines.’
'It’s always exciting to launch a routine,’ concludes Philips. ‘I feel like I’m creating something that can come full circle. So, in a nutshell, this exciting launch is above all, a brand New Look.'
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*.
