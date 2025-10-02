‘Paul Smith loves Barbour’ sees two very British institutions unite on a countryside-inspired collection
The collaborative collection, inspired by British country fairs, sees the Barbour signature wax jacket get the colourful Paul Smith spin
You would be hard-pressed to find two more perennial symbols of British style than Barbour and Paul Smith. The former’s signature wax jackets have outfitted royal monarchs and Glastonbury-goers alike; the latter, whose eponymous creative director was knighted in 2000, has honed a vision of British dressing that imbues Savile Row tailoring with a sense of whimsy, eccentricity and play (Smith’s calling card is his rainbow-hued ‘signature stripe’, which has adorned everything from suit linings to hot-air ballons).
In fact, the release of a new collaborative collection – titled ‘Paul Smith loves Barbour’ – begs the question of why this partnership has not happened sooner. As Smith explains, the two brands share a lot of ‘common ground... an unwavering focus on quality and timeless design, but also an innate understanding of the specific qualities that make British style unique’. The 23-piece collection mines these codes further: spanning versions of the wax-coated ‘Bedale’ jacket, gilets, sweaters and even an umbrella, it is inspired by the idea of the British country fairs and shows.
Country life: ‘Paul Smith loves Barbour’
Capturing a mood of eccentricity and humour (Martin Parr’s photographs of English fairs and street parties could well have been on the moodboard), seeing the classic Barbour jacket updated with fresh details – from brightly hued versions of the signature moleskin neck tab to ‘signature striped’ grosgrain trims, and an oversized interior label in Yves Klein blue inspired by the invitation design for The Smiths’ S/S 2012 show (the motif also features on a best-in-show tote bag). Other clothing includes striped oversized sweaters and a T-shirt printed with a playfully skewed photograph of a Fresian cow.
Elsewhere, there is the idea of customisation: detachable hoods mean that colours can be mixed and matched, while a series of metal animal badges – from parrots to bunny rabbits and cows – can be purchased to adorn your new Barbour. Rounding out the collection is a series of other accessories: Wellington ankle-boots with colourful trims, a tartan cap and beanie hat, as well as a slouchy messenger bag in Barbour’s signature wax-treated canvas. ‘Unexpected, and full of personality,’ says Smith of the collaboration – a summation of the energetic British designer’s longtime approach to design.
‘Paul Smith Loves Barbour’ is available from Paul Smith’s website and selected stores.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
