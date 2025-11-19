The Brit Awards 2026 will take place at Manchester's Co-Op Live on 28 February, and Mancunian designer Matthew Williamson has revealed his design for the trophy.

Born and raised in Manchester, the fashion designer developed a trophy concept that pays tribute to the city, which will host the Brit Awards for the first time, in a switch from its regular home at the O2 arena in London. Inspired by his roots, his design is characterised by an amber-toned resin that nods to the honey of a worker bee, the city's mascot, while the figurine stands atop a sphere representing 'the global reach of British music'.

Williamson follows celebrated creatives who have shaped the awards' trophies over the years, including Yinka Ilori, Es Devlin, Zaha Hadid and Tracey Emin.

As the new trophy is unveiled, we speak to Williamson ahead of the Brit Awards 2026, to find out about his design and his connection to the city of Manchester.

Brit Awards 2026: trophy by Matthew Williamson

Wallpaper*: What have the Brit Awards meant to you over the years?

Matthew Williamson: I have such fond memories of watching The Brits as a child. I remember being excited in the run-up to it, and watching it at home in Manchester with my family was a TV highlight of the year. I always found it so exciting to see the red-carpet arrivals and the presenters and performances. I’ve watched every year since then and still love to see the spectacle of it all.

W*: What moments of the awards’ history have been memorable to you?

MW: Like most, I remember the presenters' blunders, and of course Madonna’s cape malfunction, but perhaps my favourite performances have been by Adele. She sang 'Someone like You' in 2011, and in 2016, 'When We Were Young'. I loved the magical set and her dress in that performance. It seems like a night to let go and express yourself. I remember one time many years ago dressing Cat Deeley in a pink lace dress, and on stage she was shot out of a cannon. I guess anything goes at The Brits and I love that sense of freedom and self-expression it represents and encourages.

W*: What are the main elements of your trophy design?

MW: The trophy this year sees the iconic Britannia figure cast in an amber-toned resin to represent golden honey. It came from my idea to reflect the city of Manchester and I used the worker bee logo as my starting point. I was keen to keep the form recognisable but change the plinth to a sphere to represent the globe. I imagined winning the trophy and feeling on top of the world; [also] the music the winners create is globally accessible in the blink of an eye.

W*: Tell us about the materials and manufacturing.

MW: The trophy was created in honey-pigmented resin. It was moulded using a pattern produced from a 3D render of the original visual. Once removed from the mould, it was cured in an oven, then polished and given a high-gloss lacquer finish.

My style, my identity, work ethic and general outlook on life have all come from my formative years in Manchester. Matthew Williamson

W*: How important is the trophy’s connection to Manchester?

MW: Manchester is my birth place. I grew up there, was educated there and now visit as often as I can. I love the city and have seen it go from strength to strength over the years, largely due to the people. My parents and sister still live there. I was keen to make the award have a true Manchester connection and the worker bee and its honey sprang almost immediately to mind once I got the call. I wanted the Mancunians to feel proud and in some way this trophy is a tribute to them and their city.

W*: The ceremony is in Manchester this year – why is this important for you?

MW: When I was growing up in Manchester, the music scene was such an important part of defining who I was as a person. I listened to the Stone Roses, New Order, The Happy Mondays, The Smiths and more. Such great musicians hail from Manchester, so this location for The Brits feels very fitting. Manchester has contributed so much to the music we all listen to. My style, my identity, work ethic and general outlook on life have all come from my formative years in Manchester.

W*: What makes the city special for you?

MW: It’s really developed for the better over the past few years. Earlier this year, I took my partner, sister, daughter and my Mum to see Billie Eilish at the Co-op Live, incidentally where The Brits is being held next year. We had the best night! I think the people make the city. It’s perhaps a cliché, but it’s also true that the people there are so warm, friendly, kind and funny. A Mancunian will have your back – [they are] down to earth, resilient and just good people to be around. I'm really proud of the trophy I’ve designed and I can’t wait to be back in Manchester to reveal it as it couldn’t be more fitting. It’s a great milestone moment for me as a person and for my career.