The Wallpaper* guide to party dressing with abandon

If ever there was a season for letting your sartorial hair down, it is now. The arrival of December heralds the beginning of a month-long marathon of lunches, cocktail parties and dinners, a time to embrace hedonism and indulgence before the clock strikes midnight on 31 December (and the unavoidable New Year detox looms). As such, clothing should be chosen to match these epicurean pleasures: this is a time for the louche and seductive, and for all the trimmings – from animal prints and sequins to bold flourishes of faux fur (for men and women).

Here, as seen in the December 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – a comprehensive guide to entertaining in style – photographer Theresa Marx and Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes provide a guide to party dressing for social butterflies. Whether you are host or guest, it is an ode to decadence and dressing with abandon this festive season.

The Wallpaper* guide to party dressing

Animal instinct

Benno wears jacket, £1,300; trousers, £435, both by Paul Smith (enquire at paulsmith.com). Slippers, £780, by Prada (available mytheresa.com). Ami wears dress, £38,000, by Balenciaga (enquire at balenciaga.com). Shoes, €490, by Jude. Tights, £22, by Falke (available falke.com). ‘Coconut’ chair, £5,740, by George Nelson, for Vitra; occasional table, £1,163, by Eileen Gray, both from Aram (enquire aram.co.uk) ‘Eros’ bowl, £73, by Argot Studio, from MAH Studio (enquire at mah-gallery.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

If your home is one of minimal rigour, use your outfit to embrace a more maximalist demeanour. Animal print – from leopard spots to black-and-white zebra stripes – is one such way to do so, like this Balenciaga gown, which is also entirely sequin adorned. You’ll be the ultimate hostess – or most glamourous guest.

Drama queen

Jas wears coat, £16,850, by Dolce & Gabbana (enquire at dolcegabbana.com). Shoes, €490, by Jude. Earrings, $375, by Alexis Bittar (enquire at alexisbittar.com). Tights, £35, by Wolford (available selfridges.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

A sizeable faux-fur coat – like this by Dolce & Gabbana – will make for a particular dramatic entrance to any evening-time soiree, recalling 1980s glamazons spritzed with lashings of heady eau de parfum. For even more drama, refuse to take it off once inside.

White out

Jas wears jacket, £15,500; tights, price on request, both by Dior (enquire at dior.com). Shoes, €450, by Jude. Benno wears suit, £4,140; tie, £610; shoes, £760; sunglasses, £310, all by Gucci (enquire at gucci.com). ‘Lola Mundo’ chair, £2,400, by Philippe Starck, from Monument (available monumentstore.co.uk). ‘Loire’ vessel in Azur, £78, by Argot Studio, from MAH Gallery (enquire at mah-gallery.com). ‘Moiré Zig-Zag’ rug, £3,480, by Objects of Common Interest, for CC-Tapis, from Monologue (available monologuelondon.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

While the all-white ensemble might usually be reserved for the heat of summer (so the American diktat goes, white should not be worn after Labour Day), December might be an exception. Signalling a bygone glamour, this all-white double-breasted Gucci suit captures the insouciant spirit of Sabato De Sarno’s tenure at the Italian house so far.

Dot to dot

Jas wears shirt, £395 by MSGM (available shop-msgm.com). Earrings, $375, by Alexis Bittar (enquire at alexisbittar.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

The polka-dot, beloved by the fashion greats – from Christian Lacroix to Yves Saint Laurent – captures the exuberance of the season. Like this bold, pussybow blouse by Massimo Giorgetti of MSGM, a Milan-based label known for its vibrant riffs on Italian street style.

Call to arms

Benno wears top, £1,792; trousers, £696; belt, £3,140, all by Hermès (enquire at hermes.com). Coat (in hand), £3,500, by 16Arlington (available ssense.com). Shoes, £790, by McQueen by Seán McGirr (enquire at alexandermcqueen.com). Sunglasses, £310, by Gucci (available gucci.com). Vintage 1980s gold-lacquered steel bench, £595, from M Kardana (available mkardana.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Recent red-carpet outings have seen young male starlets – from Timothée Chalamet to Barry Keoghan – embrace arms-out dressing. Look to Hermès for an elegant play on the trend to replicate at home with this sleeveless riff on eveningwear (thrown-off shearling coat and worn-indoors sunglasses optional).

Sit tight

Ami wears shoes, £920, by Versace (available luisaviaroma.com). Tights, £35, by Wolford (available net-a-porter.com). Tor 1, £3,500, by Dominic McHenry, from MAH Gallery (enquire at mah-gallery.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

We are strong proponents for the use of hosiery to enliven any outfit. All the more so in the boldest of hues: like this pair from undergarment expert Wolford, teamed with a vertiginous Versace heel sandal in the same tonal shade of cherry red.

Not-so-black tie

Benno wears coat, £12,300; jacket, £2,550; shirt, £525; bow tie, £170, all by Dunhill (enquire at dunhill.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

While the tuxedo remains the standard-bearer of formal style, holiday parties require a more undone approach. This leather trench coat by British heritage house Dunhill, worn over a white shirt and bow tie, is a louche play on black-tie dressing.

Go for gold

Jas wears jacket, £7,615; skirt, £4,260; jewellery, from £2,195, all by Chanel (enquire at chanel.com). Boots, £1,820, by Alaïa (available at harrods.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

December is a month for the fashion magpie: whether the glimmer of sequins or the gilded sheen of silver or gold, it is a time when sparkle is all but encouraged. This brocade suit from Chanel is the sartorial equivalent of a toffee penny or shiny chocolate coin: sure to elicit a moment of pure pleasure.

Slip on

Benno wears coat, price on request, by McQueen by Seán McGirr (enquire at alexandermcqueen.com). Slippers, £780, by Prada (available mytheresa.com). Hat, £975, by Dolce & Gabbana (enquire at dolcegabbana.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

We have already declared the slipper as the definitive men’s shoe of A/W 2024, one which comes into its own when it comes to hosting duties. Simply slip on these sleek Prada mules and you’ll be ready to welcome guests – whatever the hour.

Say it with sunglasses

Brennan wears sunglasses, £1,130, by Gucci (available gucci.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Some accessories speak for themselves. Take Gucci’s cat’s eye sunglasses, for example: entirely crystal adorned in the house’s double-G motif, they are impression-making enough to make almost any outfit festivity-ready (so much so, we’ll let you keep them on indoors).

Sheer delight

Jas wears bodysuit; skirt; underwear; tights; earrings, all price on request; bangles, from £635; belt, £640, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (enquire at ysl.com). Shoes, €490, by Jude. Occasional table, £1,163, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (enquire aram.co.uk). ‘Loire’ vessel in Azur, £78, by Argot Studio, from MAH Gallery (enquire at mah-gallery.com). Eda-Mame’ sofa, £6,858, by Piero Lissoni, for B&B Italia (bebitalia.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Anthony Vaccarello drew inspiration from perhaps the most famous (or infamous) party dress of all time – Marilyn Monroe’s so-called ‘Naked Dress’ – for a collection of sheer, hosiery-inspired layers whereby ‘fabric evaporated like mist’. While this was a collection for the bold, employ more subtle layers of transparency to replicate the seductive spirit of the look – like a diaphanous sheer blouse or low-denier tight.

Strike a pose

Ami wears jacket, price on request, by 16Arlington (enquire at 16arlington.co.uk). Shoes, €490, by Jude. Bodysuit, £175, by Wolford (available net-a-porter.com). Earrings, £415, by Phoria (available phoriajewellery.com). Tights, £22, by Falke (available falke.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

When dressing for a party, one should consider one’s ability to move: after all, December is a month for pure, bacchanalian abandon (and the inevitable impromptu dance party). Here, dancer Ami Benton demonstrates the satisfying stretch of a Wolford body suit – a bold but surprisingly practical get-up for the season’s festivities (a Cruella de Vil shearling from 16 Arlington makes for the perfect cover-up).

Seeing double

Benno wears jacket, £2,250; waistcoat, £890; trousers, £890, all by Celine Homme (available celine.com). Jas wears dress, price on request, by Celine by Hedi Slimane (enquire celine.com). Shoes, €490, by Jude. Tights, £35, by Wolford (available selfridges.com). Vintage dining chairs, price on request, from Ornato Practico. ‘Eros’ bowl, £73, by Argot Studio, from MAH Studio (enquire at mah-gallery.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

While we are not usually a proponent of dressing the same as one’s partner, a double all-black look might just be the exception – particularly if it’s Celine by Hedi Slimane, a designer whose love of the hue is well-documented.

Make it up

(Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

The season’s mood of abandon and excess should extend to your beauty routine, too. Channel a New Romantic spirit with bold swathes of colour – and ignore the old adage that when it comes to make-up one must choose between lip and eye. Here, the look was created by London-based make-up artist Marie Bruce – follow her Instagram for equally impactful beauty looks.

There’s always the LBD

Jas wears dress, £1,975; shoes, £725, both by Ferragamo (enquire at ferragamo.com). Earrings, $875, by Alexis Bittar (enquire at alexisbittar.com). Tights, £35, by Wolford (available selfridges.com) (Image credit: Photography by Theresa Marx, fashion by Jason Hughes)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The little black dress is the perennial party stalwart: little effort, maximum effect. We’ve accessorised this gently ruched Ferragamo mini with glimmering waterfall earrings (courtesy Alexis Bittar) and a pair of gravity-defying, slanted-heel pumps (also by Ferragamo).

Models: Jas Fraser-Nicholls at Elite London, Benno Bulang at Select Model Management, Ami Benton, Brennan Aldred at Brother Models. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Set design: Atelier Paulina Piipponen. Hair: Christos Bairabas using Davines. Make-up: Marie Bruce using Dior Forever Foundation and Capture Totale Le Sérum. Manicure: Abena Robinson at Agency 41 using Chanel Le Vernis and La Crème Main. Photography assistants: Tom Porter, Jody Evans. Fashion assistants: Lucy Proctor, Leonie Dennett. Set design assistant: Juliette Temple. Hair assistant: Milita Nagelyte. Make-up assistant: Charlotte James. Manicure assistant: Brittany Cobbinah. Production assistants: Archie Thomson, Ady Huq, Clemmie Harris. Shot on location at Studio Wayne McGregor.