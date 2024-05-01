Mizuno for Margaret Howell is this summer’s most considered sportswear
The latest chapter of Margaret Howell’s collaboration with Japanese sportswear brand Mizuno has been revealed, featuring ultra-lightweight fabrications and sleek, utilitarian design
When it comes to collaboration, Margaret Howell has always eschewed the flashy and ephemeral in favour of working with brands known for their timeless, built-to-last output: among them, Converse, Fred Perry and Anglepoise, with whom she created a version of the brand’s perennial desk lamp.
Such is the case with her ongoing collaboration with Mizuno, the Osaka-based sportswear brand synonymous with sleek, functional design, which began as part of Howell’s A/W 20217 collection. Then, she tapped into – or perhaps even anticipated – the so-called ’gorpcore’ movement with a techy black walking shoe, designed as much for hardcore hiking as for pounding the city streets. Various iterations of the collaboration have followed, now spanning both footwear and apparel.
Mizuno for Margaret Howell S/S 2024
For S/S 2024, the collaboration continues with a sporty and lightweight capsule wardrobe for men and women in the designer’s reductionist style. Pieces include a rip-stock nylon backpack, a Gore-Tex anorak, lightweight sports shorts, white-soled training sneakers, rain trousers and a half-zip sweater. Such is their design they can be worn for both casualwear and sports – the latter down to their technical credentials, which are developed alongside the Mizuno team in Japan and feature ultra-lightweight fabrications.
Together, it makes a case for being this summer’s most considered sportswear – whether embracing the great outdoors or simply desiring comfort at home. ‘I feel very privileged to work with a manufacturer who specialises in their product. Mizuno is a good example, using lightweight technical fabric for active sportswear,’ says Howell.
’Working together we develop styles to combine and compliment our own clothing collections,’ she continues. ’I am a believer in clothes being both functional and contemporary.’
Mizuno for Margaret Howell S/S 2024 is available from select Margaret Howell shops and online from 3 May 2024.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
