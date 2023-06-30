Manolo Blahnik’s first men’s pop-up arrives at Harrods, celebrating the art of shoemaking

Legendary Spanish shoe designer Manolo Blahnik’s connection to Britain is deep-rooted and long-standing – hailing from the Canary Islands, he moved to London in 1969 and opened his first boutique on Old Church Street in Chelsea not long afterwards. An effusive Anglophile, he continues to use London as the base of his now-extensive business and has even become a fan of local cuisine (his favourite, Blahnik previously told Wallpaper*, is the bread and butter pudding from historic London restaurant Wiltons).

As of this month, Blahnik has chosen London department store Harrods – perhaps Britain’s most well-known luxury retailer – to open a new ephemeral boutique dedicated to his ever-growing menswear collection (open until 31 July 2023). It marks the first dedicated pop-up to the men’s arm of the business, and will comprise over 60 different styles with six pairs exclusive to the Harrods space. ‘I simply adore Harrods, it is an iconic institution and one of London’s most recognisable landmarks,’ said Blahnik of the choice. ’I could get lost in the store for hours.’

Manolo Blahnik menswear pop-up in Harrods

The pop-up features the tools used to make Manolo Blahnik’s shoes in Italy (Image credit: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Housed in the footwear department on the second floor, the space itself is a reflection of what Blahnik calls the pillars of the brand: ‘colour, craftsmanship, creativity, and comfort’. In particular, it celebrates the Italian artisans who create his shoes, with a glass vitrine containing the various tools needed to construct each style providing the central point of the pop-up. Other objects include pattern pieces and Blahnik’s original hand-drawn sketches, which is where every Manolo Blahnik shoe begins.

Elsewhere, a digital screen will show footage of his shoes being produced – detailing every step in the process – while the shoes themselves are displayed on specially constructed wooden stands. Blahnik hopes that the pop-up will invite people into the world of the brand, and sets the groundwork for other dedicated men’s spaces – an arm of the label which is expanding rapidly.

The pop-up is found on the London department store’s second floor (Image credit: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

‘Our men’s offering is a huge focus for our business, and we are deeply passionate about the growth of this category and creating awareness around our expertly crafted and timeless collections,’ says CEO Kristina Blahnik. ‘To create a unique space within Harrods has been a dream of ours for some time. We wanted to use the space to showcase the craftsmanship behind our shoes handmade by our skilled artisans in Italy.’

‘I have been making men’s shoes for more than 50 years,’ adds Manolo (who marked the five decades with a virtual exhibition ‘The Manolo Blahnik Archives: A New Way of Walking‘), ‘and I am thrilled to have a dedicated space to present my latest men’s collection and classic designs. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the pop-up.’

Manolo Blahnik men’s pop-up runs at Harrods until 31 July 2023.

manoloblahnik.com