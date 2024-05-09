Diptyque opens the doors to an ‘astonishing’ new London home (and you’ll want to move right in)

Stepping inside the doors of Maison Diptyque, the new immersive space located at 107 New Bond Street in London, you will understand exactly why the luxury French perfume brand has described it as ‘its most astonishing boutique’ to date. The 400 sq m concept store is the sister location to a second Maison, recently opened at 7 rue Duphot in Paris. Each evokes an architectural setting fit for a ‘Parisian aesthete’, with no detail too small to be celebrated and no corner left unconsidered. (I was fortunate enough to preview both locations over the past few weeks, and found myself wanting to move right in, immediately getting lost in their respective charms.)

On the surface, Diptyque needs very little introduction. It is probably best known for its home-fragrance candles, and perfumes, and instantly recognisable black and white oval-shaped branding with ‘dancing letters’ that can be found in the most discerning of homes the world over. But, both of these new Maisons invite the visitor to discover the entire world of the brand in great depth, allowing the trajectory of its story, both past and present, to be told in full.

Maison Diptyque London (Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

Maison Diptyque London: lose yourself in this immersive new home

Founded in 1961 by three artists (Desmond Knox-Leet, Christiane Montadre-Gautrot and Yves Couselant), Diptyque began as an artist’s studio-cum-exhibition space in the 5th Arrondissement, Paris, displaying antiques and curiosities discovered on their travels. (Knox-Leet and Montadre-Gautrot, had previously joined forces to create a range of fabrics for Liberty.) ‘We were artists. We were not driven by ambition, but rather by passion, imagination, creativity and the desire to do something with true integrity,’ Montadre-Gautrot once said.

The current CEO of Diptyque Fabienne Mauny naturally shares in this ethos. ‘The launch of Maisons Diptyque marks a new era, symbolising our commitment to broadening our national and international reach,’ she says. ‘Our new boutiques have been conceived as immersive locations that celebrate the art of living, Diptyque-style. As the world grows ever more digitalised, these spaces stand out because they offer experiences that are exclusive, sensual, intimate – in short, anything but standardised.’

The entrance at Maison Diptyque in London, which displays candles, fragrances, and more (Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

As such, Maison Diptyque is part boutique and part cultural space; not only has the brand turned to contemporary craftspeople to shape its interiors, but it will also act as a hub for exhibitions, workshops and more. The boutique includes stone tables from British sculptor Steven John Clark, a winding staircase adorned with iron wrought vine motifs by the Atelier de Forge, and a ceiling in the ‘services area’ by Claire Coles, who has made a sort of botanical Sistine Chapel, with paint, embroidery and gold leaf referencing the work of William Morris (one of the Diptyque founders’ most enduring inspirations).

The cultural space, named ‘The Ephemeral Space and Heritage Gallery’, is curated in collaboration with the founder of Colette, Sarah Andelman. Currently, it pays homage to Café Verlet, with a coffee and pastry bar. This will soon be followed by a collaboration with Villa Noailles, the contemporary art centre in Hyères, France; an exhibition of the sculptor Cyril Lancelin in September 2024; and at the end of the year, British contemporary artist Lucy Sparrow will showcase her felt trompe-l’œil creations at a ‘pop-art-inspired’ Christmas market.

Maison Diptyque London is contained within a Georgian-era townhouse in Mayfair (Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

The journey through the Maison starts at the entrance, with walls of candles and fragrances chronicling every scent you can imagine: from Feu de Bois to Tam Dao.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ascending the staircase reveals ‘The Bathing Salon’ with skincare, bath and body products, from hard soaps to hand creams. (It’s difficult to pick a favourite aspect of the boutique, as it is almost overwhelmingly beautiful. But, if I were to play favourites, The Bathing Salon would be the one.) An ode to the art of English and French horticulture, a 1930s art deco sofa sits beside a travertine basin with fine-gold swan taps, and a copper bath is illuminated with stained-glass panels in shades of verdant green made by Studio Virtrail Bianconi. (The Maison in Paris also has the same stained glass feature.)

‘[Maisons Diptyque] exemplify our dedication to expertise, as evidenced both by our own skills in the creation of perfumes and by those of the artisans and artists who contribute to our universe,’ continues Fabienne Mauny. ‘Enriching the customer experience is central to this initiative – a reminder that when it comes to the conception of its boutiques, Diptyque remains faithful to its disruptive, poetic vision.’

Maison Diptyque London is open now, located at 107 New Bond Street, W1S 1RR. Maison Diptque Paris is located at 7 Rue Duphot, 75001 Paris, France.



diptyqueparis.com