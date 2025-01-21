Pharrell Williams’ latest Louis Vuitton show celebrates a ‘friendship for life’ with streetwear legend Nigo
Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams looked towards his long friendship with BAPE founder Nigo to create a collaborative A/W 2025 menswear collection shown in Paris this evening (21 January 2025)
In 2022, Tokyo streetwear designer and founder of A Bathing Ape, Nigo, invited a handful of his musician friends to collaborate on an album. With features from A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Kid Cudi and Tyler the Creator, it was playfully titled ‘I Know Nigo’ for the way that rap and hip-hop stars would boast that they knew the designer, who with the 1993-founded BAPE (as A Bathing Ape is shortened) would change the way that we view and consume streetwear. Early collections would number just 50 or so pieces, with the same amount given away to proto-influencers to generate ‘hype’; soon, there were hours-long lines outside BAPE’s doors. The low-supply, high-demand recipe has been much replicated, spawning hype culture as we know it today.
Though it was Nigo’s friendship with the American musician and producer Pharrell Williams which would prove most formative – out of all those names, he really knows Nigo. Meeting in the early 2000s through ‘Jacob the Jeweller’, Williams would remember his first visit to his studio on a Beats 1 podcast: ‘I’d never seen anything like [it in my life]’. Later, in 2013, the duo would start Billionaire Boy’s Club, and Nigo would prove significant to Williams’ own eclectic sense of style, which remains highly influenced by Japanese street culture. In the past few years, they have taken on the Paris establishment together as creative directors of two of the city’s largest houses: Louis Vuitton menswear for Williams, and Kenzo for Nigo.
This evening in Paris, for his latest Louis Vuitton menswear show, Williams drafted Nigo as a co-designer of the collection, which celebrated the idea of friendship and creative exchange – ‘the cross-pollination between the house and the two collaborators,’ as he described via the extensive collection notes. ‘An artistic manifestation of a friendship.’ Staged in a gleaming box erected in the courtyard of the Louvre museum – its damier-check surface reminiscent of an enormous Louis Vuitton trunk – the in-the-round showspace was populated with vitrines, like those found in the house’s archive. At the end of the show, their frosted glass cleared to reveal objects from their personal collections – an amalgam of sneakers, playing cards, CDs, tapes, rails of clothing, trunks and luggage – alongside rare pieces owned by the house and its collectors.
The set, which was created by Masamichi Katayama’s design agency Wonderwall was titled ‘An Archive of LVers’, and seemed to speak to the central thread which ran through the collection – the idea of collecting objects through a lifetime, and the influence that your relationships have on the things that you buy (Nigo’s own archive – comprising vintage workwear, streetwear and ephemera – spans over 10,000 objects). It lent the collection a feeling of eclectism and free expression, whereby silhouettes largely rooted in workwear – carpenter pants, denim jeans and bomber jackets all featured prominently – were enlivened with pattern and embellishment, whether scatterings of crystal, plays on the damier check, or Japanese motifs. More idiosyncratic accessories featured a lobster-shaped handbag, and trunks decorated with prints of Williams’ and Nigo’s profiles wheeled around the runway by T-shirt-clad models (playfully, these were called the ‘Damier Phriendship’ trunks).
Williams described the look as a kind of contemporary ‘dandy’, a word he has used previously to define his vision for Louis Vuitton. It is a word he relates to the street: one cap read both ‘Shibuya’ and ‘Paris’, a reference to the bustling neon-lit district of Tokyo which has long housed the city’s subcultures. Williams says he wants to ‘lionise’ streetwear: the vitrines were a statement that alongside the century-and-a-half of objects inside the Louis Vuitton archive, a house that made luggage for emperors, these pieces are just as worthy of preservation. And what better curators for a library of streetwear than them? ‘[It’s] a conversation between the past and future,’ Williams described. ‘[A] gaze into the future through the telescope of history.’
A post shared by Wallpaper* (@wallpapermag)
A photo posted by on
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Think small, think electric, as Hyundai attempts to revolutionise the classic Indian three-wheeler
Hyundai’s Micro Mobility strategy, in collaboration with Indian manufacturer TVS, has revealed two conceptual takes on small electric urban transport in a bid to cut the country’s crushing pollution issue
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Just beneath the surface there’s another world’: How David Lynch used hair and make-up to create his singular universe
From Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive to Twin Peaks, David Lynch used hair and make-up in his films as a narrative device, writes Laura Havlin
By Laura Havlin Published
-
Burns Night 2025: where to celebrate in London
It is time to raise a wee dram to Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns on Burns Night (25 January). Here is our pick of places to enjoy an evening of generous speechmaking, toasting, and drinking around London
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inside Louis Vuitton’s Murakami London pop-up, a colourful cartoon wonderland with one-of-a-kind café
Wallpaper* takes a tour of the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up in London’s Soho, which celebrates the launch of a new ‘re-edition’ accessories collection spanning the greatest hits from the Japanese artist’s long-running collaboration with the house
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: our fashion winners harness ‘the power of wow’
Our fashion award winners have all created collections that transcend the everyday, prizing experimentation, construction and high-minded design. Fashion features editor Jack Moss and fashion & creative director Jason Hughes take a closer look
By Jack Moss Published