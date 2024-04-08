Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza collection is made for hot and heady summer days
Capturing the joyful hedonism of the Balearic Isle, Loewe Paula’s Ibiza is a colourful and carefree wardrobe for the summer months ahead, and comes with a new scent to match
Hot and heady days on the Balearic Isles inspire Loewe Paula’s Ibiza, a yearly collection which arrives in time for summer and captures the destination’s mood of near-spiritual escapism – one particularly personal to Loewe’s British creative director Jonathan Anderson, who has been making a regular pilgrimage to Ibiza since first coming with his family as a child.
First introduced in 2017, the capsule collection – which comprises clothing, accessories, and, more recently, fragrances – takes its name from seminal boutique Paula’s Ibiza, which was first opened by German-born Armin Heinemann in 1972 and came to encapsulate Ibiza’s Edenic, bohemian spirit. Anderson reached out to Heinemann about the project in 2016, and it was released a year later. ‘Different generations have escaped here in a quest for personal freedom, making the identity of the place richly layered,’ Anderson told us in 2022. ’Each summer Loewe Paula’s Ibiza allows me to explore one of these layers.’
Loewe introduces the 2024 Paula’s Ibiza collection
Revealed today in a Gray Sorrenti-shot campaign – the American photographer has been a longtime collaborator on the Paula’s Ibiza project – the 2024 collection sees Anderson return to the fertile inspiration point for a typically colourful and carefree summer collection which he calls a ’playful wardrobe’ made for warm-weather days in ’the city or on holiday, for music festivals and summer strolls around town’. Each of the eclectic pieces is infused with ’Loewe’s unmistakeable sense of ease, and distinctive craft.’
An equally eclectic cast of characters populate Sorrenti’s accompanying campaign, including Saltburn’s Alison Oliver, musician Kevin Abstract, Taeyong, originally of K-pop group NCT, singer-songwriter Yebba, Puerta Rican trap star Young Miko, and New Jersey artist 070 Shake. Loewe says the various faces were chosen by Anderson to encapsulate the 2024 collection’s ’carefree, laidback’ spirit.
As such, expect shimmering sequinned capri shorts, trippy slogan tees (’Do You Remember When We First Met’, reads one) and slouchy stonewashed jeans, alongside and array of prints, from rolling dice and swirling planets to the Loewe anagram and blooming botanics (floral prints have been synonymous with Paula’s boutique since the 1970s). Meanwhile, accessories include colourful daisy-adorned heels, Loewe-branded caps and beanies, bejewelled sunglasses, and of course the requisite array of woven raffia bags, including new iterations of the Puzzle and Puzzle Fold tote, made for the beach (for every basket bag sold, Loewe will make a donation to the local communities who handweave them).
Completing the line-up is the launch of the latest Loewe Paula’s Ibiza fragrance, a ’hypnotic’ scent for men and women that the house says is ’suffused with playfulness, fun, and experimentation’. The juicy, fruity fragrance sees notes of pear and mango combined with cypress resin, while sweet coconut cream and vanilla – reminiscent of the scent of aftersun balms and lotions – are tempered by cedarwood, sandalwood and amber. Created by Nuria Cruelles, it is completed with tones of the Spanish rockrose wildflower, which blooms in the Mediterranean from April to June, heralding the start of summer.
Loewe Paula‘s Ibiza collection and Cosmic fragrance are available from April 18, 2024, from Loewe.com and Loewe stores. Sign up for an alert at Loewe.com.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
