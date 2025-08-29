To celebrate 50 years in business, Giorgio Armani is opening up his extraordinary archive to everybody
Launched at the Venice Film Festival, Armani/Archivio is a digital archive charting 50 years of Giorgio Armani through the house’s most memorable designs
For Giorgio Armani, a true titan of Italian style, the past two years have been scattered with landmarks. On 11 July 2024, he celebrated his 90th birthday; the following October, he hosted a celebratory birthday show in New York City; and in January 2025, he marked 20 years of Armani Privé, the haute couture arm of the house, in Paris (an Armani Privé exhibition at the Tadao Ando-designed Armani/Silos in Milan followed, a space which – serendipitously – celebrates its own ten-year anniversary, having been inaugurated in 2015).
This month, Mr Armani celebrates yet another milestone: 50 years of Giorgio Armani, the eponymous label that would mark the beginning of the designer’s fashion empire, and continues to posit the same vision of soft, unrestrained elegance through its seasonal runway shows in Milan. ‘Consistency to me is a virtue, not least because it allows one to grow and change within a definite frame,’ he said when he guest-edited the October 2022 issue of Wallpaper*. ‘That, for me, is way more effective than flipping ideas every six months. Something is reassuring and even strengthening to sticking to one’s guns.’
Armani/Archivio: Giorgio Armani opens up his archive
While celebrations are expected to largely circulate around the house’s upcoming S/S 2026 show in Milan next month – an exhibition of 150 looks at the Pinacoteca di Brera and a special runway show will take place on the closing Sunday of Milan Fashion Week – today it has been announced that Mr Armani is opening the doors to his archive via an extensive digital project. Unveiled at a dinner at the Venice Film Festival last night – its red carpet having seen many an Armani gown over the years – Armani/Archivio is a digital platform that will allow users to navigate some of his most memorable designs, wherever they are in the world.
The result of meticulous digitisation, the project – one which remains rare in fashion, with houses’ archives most often kept under wraps – began at the physical storage space outside of Milan, where in recent years archivists have not only been organising the existing collection, but hunting down and purchasing pieces which were missing from the original archive. On the Armani/Archivio site (which officially launches tomorrow, 30 August), looks have been scanned and photographed, while related ephemera – including sketches and advertising campaigns – feature alongside.
To begin, visitors to the digital Armani/Archivio will be able to discover 57 looks – largely focusing on red-carpet styles – with further sections of the archive expected to be revealed in the coming months (Armani staff already have access to the full collection). ‘A focus on circularity and [a] dialogue between past and present’ is how the house describes the project, with looks ‘carefully preserved and chosen for their timeless relevance, re-proposed to the public so that they can continue to tell their story and meet new generations of enthusiasts.’ (The launch feels timely – in 2024, searches for vintage Armani rose 20 per cent on Depop and 95 per cent on eBay, showing a hunger for the designer’s past collections.)
For those who prefer a more physical experience – or, indeed, the opportunity to shop – Mr Armani is also reissuing a number of classic styles from the archive for sale at seven Giorgio Armani boutiques worldwide. Beginning with Milan, Paris and London, the archival pieces will then move to New York and Los Angeles (the last coinciding with the Academy Museum Gala on 18 October) before finally landing in Tokyo and Beijing. Meanwhile, displays at La Rinascente department store in Milan will celebrate the Armani/Archivio project during Milan Fashion Week.
Visit the archive from tomorrow, 30 August 2025, at armani.com.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
A restored Eichler home is a peerless piece of West Coast midcentury modernism
We explore an Eichler home, and Californian developer Joseph Eichler’s legacy of design, as a fine example of his progressive house-building programme hits the market
-
Can design make you healthier? Inside the architecture of wellness
As wellness-focused Gen Z enters the marketplace, buildings are no longer being viewed as merely containers for living and working – they're environments that influence physical and mental wellbeing. How can we create spaces that support health and humanity?
-
Les Domaines de Chabran redefines the Provençal summer house
Architect Alain Meylan and interior designer Liliana Atilova bring contemporary finesse to centuries-old country houses in southern France. Discover their latest
-
Milan exhibition celebrates 20 years of Armani Privé: ‘Haute couture is fashion when it becomes art’
Hosted at the Tadao Ando-designed Armani/Silos, ‘Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025, Twenty Years of Haute Couture’ displays an expansive collection of the Italian designer’s showstopping haute couture creations
-
Our Legacy’s Emporio Armani collaboration reworks the archive: ‘These fabrics carry history’
The second chapter of Our Legacy Work Shop Emporio Armani sees the Swedish brand reimagine archival Emporio styles and fabrics, including womenswear for the first time
-
Emporio Armani’s ‘Corner Shop’ at Selfridges is a luxurious haven of fashion, flowers and sweet treats
Inspired by Emporio Armani’s Milanese concept store at Manzoni 31, the pop-up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges is an immersion into the house’s multi-faceted universe
-
Armani Privé celebrates 20 years with a glittering show staged at the house’s opulent new Paris palazzo
‘Creating is my reason for existing,’ says the 90-year-old Giorgio Armani, whose Armani Privé show in Paris last night (28 January 2025) was a shimmering ode to the art of haute couture
-
The best of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025, from Chanel to Valentino
Representing the pinnacle of Parisian fashion and savoir-faire, Haute Couture Week S/S 2025 took place in the French capital this week. Here, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the highlights
-
A timeline of David Lynch’s dreamlike perfume commercials, from Calvin Klein to Gucci
David Lynch’s perfume commercials, created over a two-decade period, saw the visionary director focus his dreamlike lens on fragrance campaigns for Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander, Gucci and more
-
Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2025 highlights: Prada to Zegna
Despite a reduced schedule, Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2025 retained momentum thanks to high-wattage shows from Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna and Prada. Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the best of the week