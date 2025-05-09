The volcanic island of Pantelleria, 62 miles off the coast of Sicily, has long been a haven for Giorgio Armani, whose sun-soaked villa – constructed from two renovated dammusi, a traditional dwelling on the island – has been a perennial summer refuge for the designer (he spends every August there).

Now, Pantelleria provides a dramatic backdrop for the second chapter of Emporio Armani’s collaboration with Stockholm-based label Our Legacy, photographed by British photographer Alasdair McLellan in an evocative series of images backdropped by remote volcanic vistas, serene coves, and sun-baked roadways.

Our Legacy Work Shop Emporio Armani reworks the archive

(Image credit: Alasdair McLellan)

The somewhat unexpected collaboration – Emporio Armani is known for a sleek, sportswear-inflected modernity; Our Legacy has a more grungy, undone aesthetic, inspired by subcultural dress codes – began in 2023, with a cat-adorned collection which found common ground in vintage Emporio Armani cuts and silhouettes.

Chapter two mines a similar mood: part of our legacy’s ‘Work Shop’, an ‘experimental hub’ of the Swedish brand, the collection reworks archival Emporio Armani fabrics and silhouettes in Our Legacy’s easy, undone style (slouchy silhouettes, raw-cut hems, worn-in finishes and the like). The collection features both mens and womenswear, the latter for the first time.

(Image credit: Alasdair McLellan)

Other pieces nod towards Mr Armani’s inspiration from East Asian style: stand-collar jackets, wrapped kimono-inspired cuts and Japanese florals all feature in the collection. A new version of Our Legacy ‘Cigarr’ slip-on mule, meanwhile, is designed to recall hotel slippers.

‘To design within the boundaries of what already exists is a challenge – but also an opportunity,’ says Cristopher Nying, Our Legacy’s creative director. ‘These fabrics carry history. Seeing them return in a new form made the entire process unexpectedly rewarding.’

(Image credit: Alasdair McLellan)

‘I love things that age well,’ adds Mr Armani. ‘Things that don’t date, that stand the test of time both in terms of durability and wearability.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our Legacy Work Shop Emporio Armani is available from 16 May 2025, at the Armani/Manzoni store in Milan, various Dover Street Market and Our Legacy locations, alongside selected stores worldwide.

armani.com