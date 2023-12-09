Story MFG’s new perfume captures the scent of rain

Story MFG was founded by husban-and-wife team Katy and Saeed Al-Rubey as a brand whose whimsical aesthetics (a ‘party vest’ covered in embroidered tomatoes, T-shirts decorated with mushrooms and dancing carrots) belied a serious mission to create sustainable clothes.

To do that, they make most of their items in Auroville, India, where local artisans hand-dye, embroider, tailor and weave everything using only biodegradable materials and natural dyes. They also repurpose offcuts into new items, make buttons out of nuts and meticulously pore over every detail of every garment to ensure it is as kind to Earth as possible. The result is products that, in their words, are ‘made in a way much closer to winemaking than fashion’.

Story MFG’s perfume Never Ending Meadow blends jasmine sambac, various florals and tea leaves with mitti attar (Image credit: Courtesy of Story MFG)

Story MFG’s debut fragrances

That same blend of playfulness and earnestness extends to the brand’s two debut fragrances: Earth Tone Research and Never Ending Meadow. With a new fragrance launch practically every week, it can be hard to find a scent that cuts through the noise and offers something truly distinctive.

Yet, the Story MFG fragrances manage to do just that, thanks largely to their use of mitti attar. A luxury ingredient distilled from discarded clay vessels, mitti attar is often described as the smell of soil after rain and has been used in Indian perfumery for centuries (although, it is rarely found in European or American-made counterparts).

Story MFG’s perfume Earth Tone Research blends mitti attar with patchouli, oakmoss and cardamom (Image credit: Courtesy of Story MFG)

Brands like Haeckels and Perfumer H have made successful petrichor scents before, but Story MFG perfumes distinguish themselves thanks to the particularly potent, almost clay-like, earthiness of its post-rain scent. Never Ending Meadow is the more delicate of the two, blending jasmine sambac, various florals and tea leaves with the fermented woodiness of mitti attar. Earth Tone Research puts the mitti attar centre stage with subtle additions of patchouli, oakmoss and cardamom.

Both bottles have a quirky stone topper that is handmade out of cotton paper and other deadstock material, with cork replacing the usual plastic components. They look sweet on any dressing table or bathroom cabinet, while their warm, musky scent makes them an ideal signature for winter months.

