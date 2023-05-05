These sculptural Ferragamo heels tell a story about the house’s history
Ferragamo’s historic ‘Gancini’ logo becomes the gravity-defying heel of the ‘Elina’ sandal, one of British creative director Maximilian Davis’ first footwear designs for the Florentine house
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
When British designer Maximilian Davis presented his debut collection for Florentine house Ferragamo in Milan in September 2022 (among our Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 highlights), eyes were as much on the feet as the collection’s looks – after all, house founder Salvatore Ferragamo made his trade as a shoemaker, outfitting the starlets of Hollywood’s golden age in the 1920s. After returning to Florence in 1927 to found the eponymous brand, he would continue to provide footwear for film’s leading ladies, from Marilyn Monroe to Judy Garland. The latter provided perhaps the house’s most memorable shoe: a vertiginous rainbow-coloured wedge heel created for the actress in the late 1930s and reissued in various iterations in the years since.
Davis paid homage to the house’s Hollywood history in the collection’s looks – a sparkling red look was designed to evoke a scarlet crystal pump made for Monroe in 1960’s Let’s Make Love – conjuring an insouciant glamour synonymous with the home of filmmaking. ‘I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,’ Davis said at the time. ‘Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.’
Ferragamo S/S 2023 ‘Elina’ sandals
An array of footwear accompanied, though it was the sculpted heel of the ‘Elina’ sandal (opens in new tab) that made it perhaps the most memorable accessory, its near-circular shape recalling the house’s historic Gancini symbol. A motif that has reoccured throughout Ferragamo’s oeuvre in the decades since its founding – including across its signature ‘Gancini’ loafer and belt – the horse-bit-style design was originally drawn from the patterns on the gates of Ferragamo’s medieval Florentine headquarters, Palazzo Spini.
A graphic, ‘high-definition’ style – now available in an array of hues, including Davis’ signature ‘Ferragamo red’ – the ‘Elina’ sandal, says the house, encapsulates ‘the signature symmetry and structural harmony’ of Davis’ designs, translated by the designer ‘with linear precision’. Each pair is created using the ‘book’ technique, whereby fine stripes of leather are folded and worked together ‘to caress the foot and highlight its sensuality’. The construction also promises comfort and stability despite the seemingly gravity-defying design, with an elasticated front strap (ensuring a ‘perfect fit on the heel’) and a slim, padded square toe (‘to guarantee maximum comfort’).
In the show itself – presented in the courtyard of a 17th-century baroque palazzo on Milan’s Corso Venezia, which has since been converted to the Ferragamo-owned Portrait Hotel – showed the ‘Elina’ sandal’s mettle, the towering heels holding steady as models traversed a runway piled from Ferragamo-red sand. The debut, which received wide acclaim, showed Davis’ ability to marry the house’s rich history of design with his own sleek, modern sensibility. ‘It was about looking into the archive and establishing what could be redefined to become relevant for today,’ he said.
Ferragamo’s ’Elina’ heels are available from the house‘s website, below.
ferragamo.com (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Presenting the official emblem of King Charles III’s Coronation, designed by LoveFrom
The Coronation Emblem, incorporating rich symbolism and the very first typeface from Sir Jony Ive’s LoveFrom, is designed to stand the test of time
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Compact Mount Washington house is designed for maximum impact
A Mount Washington house by Anonymous in Los Angeles makes the most of its views, steep site and small size
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Brilliant Volkswagen ID.Buzz cuts through the increasingly generic appearance of modern EVs
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz embodies automotive practicality and makes the most of Volkswagen’s EV platform, creating a family of vans, campers and light commercial trucks to match its historic Type 2
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
‘A New Dawn’: Jackie Nickerson photographs first arrivals from Maximilian Davis’ Ferragamo
Capsule collection ‘A New Dawn’ marks the first opportunity to purchase Maximilian Davis’ designs for Ferragamo
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Handbag brands: how to invest in a classic this autumn
Handbag designers propose streamlined shapes which are proportioned to perfection
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
How to embrace the ostentation of Roaring Twenties fashion
Rip up your reductionist rule book. Prada, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo and Pucci all propose exuberant pieces for Roaring Twenties fashion
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
How to shop more sustainably this summer
What is sustainable fashion, and how can you shop with an environmentally friendly focus? Here, we present our checklist on how to look and feel good on the inside and out
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Summer party dresses: up your glamour game
How to navigate ocassion wear in a heatwave? These party dresses will dial up the drama
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Colourful sunglasses for cooling off in style
Summer's most eye-catching colourful sunglasses are found in a rainbow of seductive shades, and are a sure fire way for styling out a heatwave. Life just got a little brighter (and hotter)!
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Feathered friends: plumed evening wear is tickling our fancy
Feathered dresses and posh plumes are having a moment. Surgically remove yourself from your sweats and embrace the flouncing form of feathers
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Tailored suits: make a style statement in a smart jacket
Smarten up your act with a selection of elegant men's jackets, whether your err towards check, pinstripe or tuxedo for your tailored suit
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated