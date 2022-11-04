‘A New Dawn’: Jackie Nickerson photographs first arrivals from Maximilian Davis’ Ferragamo

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

British designer Maximilian Davis – who rose to fame as part of talent incubator Fashion East – was announced as creative director of historic Florentine house Ferragamo in March of this year. In September, as part of Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023, he presented his eagerly awaited debut collection which defied the weight of expectation with a sleek, minimally inclined collection that nonetheless captured the innate glamour of the house’s roots (founder Salvatore Ferragamo began his career as a shoemaker in Hollywood’s golden age; in Davis’ collection, a series of shimmering red looks drew inspiration from a pair created for Marilyn Monroe in 1959).

Ferragamo ‘A New Dawn’ capsule collection

Ferragamo ‘A New Dawn’ capsule collection (Image credit: Photography by Jackie Nickerson, courtesy of Ferragamo)

‘I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,’ explained Davis at the time. ’Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.’

Released today, a new capsule collection by Davis marks the first opportunity to purchase the designer’s creations for the house and comprises a number of key looks for men and women from the S/S 2023 collection, as well as a selection of accessories (namely, a pair of sandals with curved-heel detail that recalls the house’s ’Gancini’ motif, an updated version of Ferragamo’s top-handle Wanda handbag, and a new cut-out tote bag).

Ferragamo ‘A New Dawn’ capsule collection (Image credit: Photography by Jackie Nickerson, courtesy of Ferragamo)

The clothing itself hones Davis’ design signature at the house – where languid glamour meets clean-line utilitarian details and cuts – in shades of white, beige and red. The last colour has become a defining feature of Davis’ tenure so far – crimson sand lined the floor of the S/S 2023 show space, while Peter Saville’s redesigned logo features ‘Ferragamo’ in black on a red background. Other pieces reference the colours of sunrises and sunsets.

’It relates to Ferragamo, to Hollywood, to the ocean – but also to me, and to my own DNA,’ says Davis of the collection, which is photographed by American-born British photographer Jackie Nickerson in Los Angeles. ‘I wanted to show that perspective, but now through the Ferragamo lens.’

Ferragamo ‘A New Dawn’ capsule collection (Image credit: Photography by Jackie Nickerson, courtesy of Ferragamo)

‘A New Dawn’ capsule collection is available from 4 – 30 November 2022 online and in selected stores worldwide.

ferragamo.com (opens in new tab)