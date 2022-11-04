‘A New Dawn’: Jackie Nickerson photographs first arrivals from Maximilian Davis’ Ferragamo

Capsule collection ‘A New Dawn’ marks the first opportunity to purchase Maximilian Davis’ designs for Ferragamo following the British creative director’s celebrated debut at Milan Fashion Week in September 2022

By Jack Moss
published

British designer Maximilian Davis – who rose to fame as part of talent incubator Fashion East – was announced as creative director of historic Florentine house Ferragamo in March of this year. In September, as part of Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023, he presented his eagerly awaited debut collection which defied the weight of expectation with a sleek, minimally inclined collection that nonetheless captured the innate glamour of the house’s roots (founder Salvatore Ferragamo began his career as a shoemaker in Hollywood’s golden age; in Davis’ collection, a series of shimmering red looks drew inspiration from a pair created for Marilyn Monroe in 1959). 

‘I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,’ explained Davis at the time. ’Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.’

Released today, a new capsule collection by Davis marks the first opportunity to purchase the designer’s creations for the house and comprises a number of key looks for men and women from the S/S 2023 collection, as well as a selection of accessories (namely, a pair of sandals with curved-heel detail that recalls the house’s ’Gancini’ motif, an updated version of Ferragamo’s top-handle Wanda handbag, and a new cut-out tote bag). 

The clothing itself hones Davis’ design signature at the house – where languid glamour meets clean-line utilitarian details and cuts – in shades of white, beige and red. The last colour has become a defining feature of Davis’ tenure so far – crimson sand lined the floor of the S/S 2023 show space, while Peter Saville’s redesigned logo features ‘Ferragamo’ in black on a red background. Other pieces reference the colours of sunrises and sunsets.

’It relates to Ferragamo, to Hollywood, to the ocean – but also to me, and to my own DNA,’ says Davis of the collection, which is photographed by American-born British photographer Jackie Nickerson in Los Angeles. ‘I wanted to show that perspective, but now through the Ferragamo lens.’

‘A New Dawn’ capsule collection is available from 4 – 30 November 2022 online and in selected stores worldwide.

