The making of Dior’s spectacular festive Harrods takeover

Despite being illuminated year-round, the glowing rows of amber lights that line the exterior of British department store Harrods have always felt synonymous with the festive season in London – the 173-year-old store being a longtime pilgrimage for gift-seeking holiday shoppers who gather from around the world as Christmas nears.

From today (10 November 2022), Parisian house Dior – which has been stocked in Harrods for over 70 years – will provide its own interpretation of the festive season in an unprecedented takeover of the prestigious shopping destination. Alongside its presentation in Harrods’ seminal holiday windows will be a monumental illuminated installation across the façade, featuring various Dior emblems, including the compass rose (the centrepiece of the exterior, measuring 17-metres-squared), golden star, bar jacket and medallion chair. Inside, there will be installations from the house on every floor, including an ephemeral café and two special pop-ups (limited-edition products will be available in each).

The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods

The making of The Fabulous World of Dior windows at Harrods (Image credit: Photography by James Robjant, courtesy of Dior)



Titled 'The Fabulous World of Dior’ – in part a celebration of house founder Christian Dior’s own love of Christmas – the takeover will also feature a special immersive exhibition comprising delicate creations in gingerbread evoking a festive village, providing a transporting tableau which the house says it hopes captures the feeling of fantasy that has long defined its creations. Memorable locations linked with Dior – from Granville, the Normandy villa where Christian Dior grew up, to 30 Avenue Montaigne, spiritual home of the house – are reimagined in miniature, featuring various characters from its history as gingerbread people.

‘This incredible feat in miniature, made possible by the virtuosity of craft and expert savoir-faire – from sculpture to animation – celebrates the excellence of the house in all its forms, from haute couture to perfumes,’ says the house of the exhibition, which in part replaces the traditional Santa’s grotto. ‘Immersive and playful, this experience, where time seems to be suspended, allows all to observe as if through a magnifying glass, the meticulous gestures that perpetuate the Dior magic.’

The making of The Fabulous World of Dior exhibition at Harrods (Image credit: Photography by James Robjant, courtesy of Dior)

The 44 window displays which line Harrods’ exterior – always the heart of the department store’s festive season – promise a celebration of the ‘moments which brighten winter’ in gingerbread, sugar and caramel. Featuring pieces designed by womenswear artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Cruise 2023 and inspired by drawings created by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo for that same collection, the windows also draw on iconic Dior addresses – including 30 Avenue Montaigne (here animated) – alongside miniature clothing designs from the house’s archive reimagined in gingerbread, such as the ‘Tourbillon’, ‘Soirée d’Asie’ and ‘Junon’ dresses.

‘A magical invitation that combines the boldness and heritage of the two houses, united more than ever by a quest for excellence and the desire to keep the Dior dream alive,’ says the house of this unique partnership with Harrods, which runs until 3 January 2022.

The Fabulous World of Dior runs at Harrods from 10 November 2022 to 3 January 2023. Tickets for The Fabulous World of Dior exhibition are available here.

The making of The Fabulous World of Dior windows at Harrods (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

The making of The Fabulous World of Dior windows at Harrods (Image credit: Photography by James Robjant, courtesy of Dior)

The making of The Fabulous World of Dior windows at Harrods (Image credit: Photography by James Robjant, courtesy of Dior)

The making of The Fabulous World of Dior exhibition at Harrods (Image credit: Photography by James Robjant, courtesy of Dior)