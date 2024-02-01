Burberry turns Harrods blue in blockbuster takeover of the London department store

Burberry is known for its quintessentially British heritage and trademark check, and this week it will mark the latest string to its bow – a distinctive takeover of Harrods, bedecking the historic department store in ‘Knight Blue’, the house’s signature hue which was introduced by creative director Daniel Lee at the start of his tenure in 2023.

Lasting through the month of February, the takeover also coincides with Harrods’ 175th anniversary, the department store having been founded in 1849 by Charles Henry Harrod. This is the first such activation of the anniversary year, with previous takeovers including Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Burberry turns Harrods ‘Knight Blue’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Venturing into the special pop-up, the takeover begins with Harrods’ globally famed green-clad doormen trading in their uniforms for a ‘Knight Blue’ check – a new pattern taken from Burberry’s Spring 2024 collection.

The space itself will pay homage to Burberry’s ‘heritage of exploration’ with an adventurous capsule collection that nods to the great outdoors, and spans 40 pieces across womenswear, menswear and accessories, with new iterations of house staples: the Chess and Rocking Horse bags, the Box sneaker in a new colourway and exclusive eyewear.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Meanwhile, Burberry has also pitched a ‘Camping Corner’, offering a collection of outdoor accessories to accompany a picnic in the park or a hike through the English countryside. Populating the tent-like space are various pieces primed for outdoor life, whether a bottle opener, hot water bottle, or special version of Romney’s Kendal Mint Cake, a popular confection among explorers and mountaineers. There is even a limited-edition orienteering map of Knightsbridge (for those resigned to city life, and made in association with Open City charity).

In the ‘Picnic’ area, expect a special Burberry food truck (promising British pastries and hot drinks), alongside a special version of Harrods’ hamper. Companions come courtesy of a Burberry-fied take on the signature Harrods teddy bear, while a selection of Burberry trench coats is also on display – because what would a walk in the British countryside be without a little drizzle?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

‘Burberry’s takeover of the world’s most recognisable department store, Harrods, brings together two icons of British luxury in a celebration of exploration and the outdoors,’ says Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer of Burberry. ‘Daniel [Lee] has created a uniquely Burberry experience exclusively at Harrods that embraces our very British spirit of fun and adventure. We are excited to invite customers to immerse themselves in this world of modern British luxury.’

’We are excited to be collaborating with one of the world’s most celebrated luxury department stores,’ adds Lee. ‘Bringing together two iconic British brands by designing a capsule collection with product exclusive to Harrods and creating an experience in-store. The partnership is inspired by our heritage of exploration.’

The Burberry Harrods takeover will run from 1 to 29 February 2024.

burberry.comharrods.com