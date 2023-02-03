Extreme Cashmere brings its colourful knits to the slopes of St Moritz

Part of Extreme Cashmere’s mission is to expand the boundaries of what a cashmere garment can be – items in the Amsterdam-based brand’s collections might include tube tops or opera gloves, strappy vests or knitted cycle shorts, all crafted from colourful Mongolian cashmere. A memorable campaign from saw pieces photographed on the Balearic isle of Ibiza, on the beach, in a nightclub, or splashing about in the water of a swimming pool at the height of summer. ‘We are extreme,’ founder Saskia Dijkstra told Wallpaper* when we visited Extreme Cashmere’s Amsterdam offices last year.

The brand’s latest project, though, takes cashmere back to more familiar cold-weather terrain – St Moritz, Switzerland. The snowy slopes of the historic ski resort are the perfect backdrop for Extreme Cashmere’s array of more enveloping styles, including the ‘Crew Hop’ knit, a crew-neck cashmere sweater in an array of colours – from classic navy, creams and greys to neon hues and vivid prints – which serves as the bedrock of the label (‘I want everybody to have a sweater that when you put it on, you just feel perfect,’ Dijkstra said of developing the style).

Extreme Cashmere’s St Moritz takeover

Extreme Cashmere St Moritz takeover at Trutz restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Extreme Cashmere)

The ‘Crew Hop’ will be available as part of Extreme Cashmere’s pop-up store at Super Mountain St Moritz, a concept space which platforms ‘makers and creators of the Alps’ while also collaborating with brands and galleries from further afield (previous collaborators have included La Double J and Von Bartha; Super Mountain also hosts exhibitions and an in-season coffee shop). Alongside the ‘Crew Hop’, shoppers will also be able to discover Extreme Cashmere’s oversized ‘Juna’ sweater, ‘Ghost’ T-shirt dress, ‘Yogi’ jogging pants, cocooning ‘Papilli’ cardigan and ’Popies’ balaclava, amongst other items – each specially chosen for the pop-up. A new heavy-knit sweater, featuring a heart-shaped pattern, is made exclusively for the St Moritz takeover.

This takeover extends to Trutz restaurant, a local institution that looks out over the slopes of St Moritz and the Alpine landscape beyond. For the occasion, Extreme Cashmere has taken over its sun terrace – its position providing one of the most dramatic views of the resort – featuring new pillows, blankets and chequered tablecloths, as well as the brand’s recognisable cashmere mannequins.

To celebrate Extreme Cashmere’s arrival in St Moritz, Dijkstra hosted a dinner at another local restaurant, Clavadatsch – the brand is famous for its hospitality, hosting home-cooked lunches and dinners in the Amsterdam offices, as well as in the various cities Extreme Cashmere visits – before an evening of dancing (‘the night might have ended with Queen, Elton John and the good old disco classics’, states the brand). The next day was spent on the slopes, before a lunch on the terrace of Trutz, replete with a traditional Alpine offering of rösti, nüsslisalat and apfelstrudel for dessert.

