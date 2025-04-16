Inspired by the French Riviera, Été Celine heralds the arrival of summer
Celine’s new summer collection, capturing the ‘freedom and lightness’ of Saint-Tropez escapes, arrives at The Selfridges Corner Shop in a transporting pop-up
Earlier this week, the latest Été Celine collection was teased with a lingering shot of the azure-blue waters of the French Riviera, the gently undulating surface glimmering in the summer sun.
Such a scene captures the essence of the warm-weather capsule collection from the Parisian house, which is inspired by the French Riviera and Saint-Tropez, embracing the feeling of escape that comes with summertime sojourns in the storied locale.
Été Celine at Sefridges, London
Pre-launching with a special pop-up in London’s Selfridges department store today (16 April 2025), the clothing collection features Celine’s riffs on summertime essentials, from the straw hat (here intricately woven with the house’s Triomphe motif) to bikinis, espadrilles and caps (the latter with a new nautical motif, comprising the letter ‘C’ intertwined with an anchor).
Other pieces capture a mood of languid Riviera glamour – crisp white trousers, nautical stripes and golden buttons – while an accompanying selection of homeware, from cushions to raffia tables and a hammock, are primed for beachside living.
The pop-up space, which takes over Selfridges’ ephemeral ‘Corner Shop’ on the department store’s ground floor, will also launch a new fragrance from the house’s Haute Parfumerie line. Titled ‘Un Été Français’, the fragrance evokes the ‘freedom and lightness’ of the New Wave generation, capturing south of France holidays ‘lulled by the waves and summer heat’ à la Bonjour Tristesse (notes include fresh bergamot, jasmine and neroli, along with hints of sweet, silky vanilla).
The pop-up store will run for a month in the Corner Shop space, until 16 May 2025. The Été Celine collection will then launch internationally – just prior to the debut collection from new creative director Michael Rider, who will show on 6 July during Haute Couture Week in Paris
Été Celine at The Selfridges Corner Shop, 400 Oxford St, London, W1A 1AB, celine.com
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
