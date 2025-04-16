Inspired by the French Riviera, Été Celine heralds the arrival of summer

Earlier this week, the latest Été Celine collection was teased with a lingering shot of the azure-blue waters of the French Riviera, the gently undulating surface glimmering in the summer sun.

Such a scene captures the essence of the warm-weather capsule collection from the Parisian house, which is inspired by the French Riviera and Saint-Tropez, embracing the feeling of escape that comes with summertime sojourns in the storied locale.

Été Celine at Sefridges, London

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

Pre-launching with a special pop-up in London’s Selfridges department store today (16 April 2025), the clothing collection features Celine’s riffs on summertime essentials, from the straw hat (here intricately woven with the house’s Triomphe motif) to bikinis, espadrilles and caps (the latter with a new nautical motif, comprising the letter ‘C’ intertwined with an anchor).

Other pieces capture a mood of languid Riviera glamour – crisp white trousers, nautical stripes and golden buttons – while an accompanying selection of homeware, from cushions to raffia tables and a hammock, are primed for beachside living.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

The pop-up space, which takes over Selfridges’ ephemeral ‘Corner Shop’ on the department store’s ground floor, will also launch a new fragrance from the house’s Haute Parfumerie line. Titled ‘Un Été Français’, the fragrance evokes the ‘freedom and lightness’ of the New Wave generation, capturing south of France holidays ‘lulled by the waves and summer heat’ à la Bonjour Tristesse (notes include fresh bergamot, jasmine and neroli, along with hints of sweet, silky vanilla).

The pop-up store will run for a month in the Corner Shop space, until 16 May 2025. The Été Celine collection will then launch internationally – just prior to the debut collection from new creative director Michael Rider, who will show on 6 July during Haute Couture Week in Paris

Été Celine at The Selfridges Corner Shop, 400 Oxford St, London, W1A 1AB, celine.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)