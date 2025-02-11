Dover Street Market reissues a rare piece of Comme des Garçons perfume history

Today (11 February 2025) Dover Street Market Paris has re-issued a rare piece of Comme des Garçons perfume history: the heart-shaped packaging created for Comme des Garçons 2 in 2005, to mark Valentine’s Day.

Crafted from a silver brillo-pad, it was first designed as a limited edition accoutrement for Comme des Garçons 2, a follow-up to the brand’s olfactory debut Comme des Garçons, which launched in 1999 and 1994 respectively by Rei Kawukubo. Both were composed by nose Mark Buxton, with Comme des Garçons 2, a floral chypre, drawing inspiration from Japanese calligraphy via aldehydic florals and heart notes of ink.

Dover Street Market Paris: Love Hurts

(Image credit: Creative direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander for Comme des Garçons)

Comme des Garçons recently celebrated three decades of perfume-making, which – as creative director of CDG Parfums Christian Astuguevieille told Dal Chodha for the March 2025 issue of Wallpaper* – is always ‘defined without the notion of beauty’.

Alongside Comme des Garçons 2 and its inky scent profile, the Japanese brand’s roster of 102 fragrances counts Antoine Lie’s Comme des Garcons 2011 (which produces the olfactory illusion of industrial glue and brown scotch tape) and Odeur 10, a recent perfume that recalls the antiseptic aroma of hydrogen peroxide.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Comme des Garçons)

There are only 120 units of the special edition Love Hurts packaging, which will fit any one of Mark Atlan’s pebble-like Comme des Garçons’ perfume bottles for the likes of Amazingreen, Blackpepper, Wonderwood, CDG 2 and CDG 2 Man.

They are joined by an edit of bespoke pieces by designers close to Dover Street Market exploring ‘love and all its iterations’. This includes the JW Anderson pigeon bag, dressed up in a custom BDSM harness; a sculptural bodysuit from Duran Lantick (one of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2025 winners); and a series of caps by Aaron Esh, embroidered with texts from John Donne, PJ Harvey and a ‘Reddit user’.

@commedesgarconsparfums A photo posted by on

In addition, Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander, who have collaborated with Comme des Garçons’ Parfums since its inception, have provided new Love Hurts campaign imagery.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Newhouse’s archival ads can also be found in Dino Simmonet’s book Comme des Garçons’ Parfums 1994 - 2025, available at shop.doverstreetmarket.com.

(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios; creative direction by Sophie Gladstone)