C.P. Company embraces football fever as it becomes Manchester City’s official fashionwear partner
Whether England win or lose at the Euro 2024 finals this weekend, C.P. Company is ready for a stylish football season ahead as the cult Italian brand teams up with Manchester City
With England securing a spot in the Euro 2024 yesterday evening (11 July 2024) in nailbiting fashion, it is safe to say – in the UK at least – the fervour for football has reached fever pitch. And this morning, the adrenaline-pumping result has coincided with an announcement from cult Italian label C.P. Company, which has teamed up with Manchester City men’s first team in a partnership that will begin from the 2024/25 season.
Manchester City, a club that has many of its players competing for their home nations in the European tournament – including Phil Foden, John Stones, and Kyle Walker – has had a long relationship with the Italian clothing brand, which was first established in the 1980s. The launch of the Goggle Jacket in 1988, recognised for the integrated lenses in the hood, became a favourite among fans of the game – especially among the Mancunian football community.
C.P. Company and Manchester City make the perfect match
To mark the collaboration the company has designed a collection of customised Goggle Jackets which feature the iconic hood-lense feature, with additional Manchester City branding. Expect to see reworked colours of Navy Blue and Light Blue to represent both the fashion brand and the football club. The coats will be worn by the men’s first-team players, coaching staff and executive management, as they travel to and from stadiums, at away games in the Premiership and the UEFA Champions League.
The Bologna-based brand has embraced the aesthetics of sport since its founding by Massimo Osti in 1971, and claims to be Italy's original sportswear brand. ‘Our partnership represents an exciting journey from Bologna to Manchester, where two visions, inspired by the same values, harmoniously merge,’ says Lorenzo Osti, son of Massimo and president of C.P. Company. ‘The aesthetic symbolism of the C.P. Company Goggle Jacket has become an icon for football fans, a project where sporting aspiration embraces and keeps its roots alive.’
An accompanying campaign captures the ‘family feeling... passed from generation to generation’, featuring an array of notable figures including Campbell Hatton (son of the legendary boxer Ricky Hatton), photographer Kevin Cummins (whose images are synonymous with the ’Madchester’ and Britpop scenes of the 1990s), and former footballer Shaun Goater, among devoted Manchester city supporters.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
