Minimalism has long been synonymous with the Nordics: neutral tones, warm textures and simple silhouettes are staples of their design philosophy. Although, in recent years, the Danish capital has become a fertile ground for experimentation, thanks to platforms like Copenhagen Fashion Week and the Global Fashion Summit. This shift has ushered in an era of new eclecticism – ranging from the soft, whimsical designs of Cecilie Bahnsen to Nicklas Skovgaard’s riotous 1980s revival – which merges seamlessly with Denmark’s brand of well-practised simplicity.

When it comes to fashion shopping in Copenhagen, the city offers a similarly diverse array of options, from renowned designer boutiques and iconic department stores to carefully curated vintage shops, and a new raft of experimental concept spaces, which continue to draw international shoppers away from online and onto the streets of the Danish capital. Here, Wallpaper* selects the very best fashion stores Copenhagen has to offer.

A guide to the best fashion stores Copenhagen has to offer

Toteme

Swedish womenswear label Toteme has become a defining force in Nordic minimalism since its inception in 2014. At the time, founders Elin Kling and Karl Lindman had their feet firmly in the fashion industry: Kling found success as a fashion blogger while Lindman modelled and worked as art director of Interview magazine. Their Danish outpost, which opened in November 2024 in central Copenhagen, a stone’s throw away from the historic Rosenborg Castle Gardens, was created by Swedish architecture practice Halleroed. The store’s design embraces the building's history – it is part of the city’s neoclassical Egmont Building – along with the sleek minimalism that defines the label’s designs. Taking centre stage is a seating area with armchairs by Austrian-Swedish designer Josef Frank for Swedish design brand Svenskt Tenn, ambiently lit with a custom-made light fixture. Nearby, a series of elongated travertine display tables house an eclectic array of objects, including a bronze figurine by sculptor Gerhard Henning.

Vognmagergade 7, 1120 Copenhagen

toteme.com

Tekla

Situated on the same street is Tekla, a Copenhagen-born textile label that has fast cultivated a loyal following in Scandinavia and beyond since its founding in 2017. The brand’s poplin pieces, notably cotton shirts and boxer shorts, have become wardrobe staples for many Danes, for sleep, work and play, making the flagship store a welcome addition to the city (wandering around, you will see Tekla’s pyjamas adopted as daywear). The store occupies a ground floor unit on the premises of the 1930s Egmont Building, which itself celebrates the country’s pride in Nordic Classicism while nodding to modernist design principles inside. To create a domestic feeling for visitors, the store is decorated with vintage furniture including armchairs by Alvar Aalto, Gerrit Rietveld’s zig-zagging chairs for Cassina and a Pierre Chapo bed. Alongside a slew of in-store Tekla exclusives, you'll find a curated selection of bestsellers including apparel and bedware in poplin, sateen and flannel, as well as bathroom accessories and kitchenware.

Vognmagergade 7, 1120 Copenhagen

teklafabrics.com

Storm fashion

Most fashion capitals are home to an outpost of Adrian Joffe and Rei Kawakubo’s concept store Dover Street Market, and while it has not yet found its way to Copenhagen, Storm Fashion, a shopping destination for the city’s most stylish citizens, is the best possible alternative. Under the direction of owner Rasmus Storm, the space serves as a conceptual platform whereby commerce and art converge, cultural narratives are exchanged, and innovative ideas take shape (notably, there have been collaborations with artists like Billie Eilish and local top-charting rapper Artigeardit). Located a short walk away from Strøget, one of the longest pedestrian shopping streets in Europe, shoppers will find a curated range of fashion goods from international brands including Wales Bonner and Sacai, alongside rising local labels, from Soulland to Mfpen. As well as fashion, Storm also stocks a stylish array of beauty, music and magazines.

Store Regnegade 1, 1110 Copenhagen

storm_copenhagen.dk

Illum

As a cornerstone of Copenhagen’s shopping scene for over 125 years, Illum has cemented its place as a historic landmark since its founding in 1891. The five-storey department store continues to draw both locals and tourists alike, offering a curated showcase of fashion’s finest. While the city embraces a rather nonchalant approach to shopping, with small-scale boutiques and second-hand shopping popular, Illum celebrates the art of physical experience by honouring the history of the department store. Exhibition-like spaces are dedicated to an array of brands, old and new, akin to a national gallery, while longstanding labels like Marimekko are celebrated alongside Copenhagen Fashion Week’s rising names (Aeron, Won Hundred and Berner Kühl are among those on sale). Topping off the experience, Illum’s rooftop is home to restaurants and cafés for shoppers to enjoy panoramic views of the city.

Østergade 52, 1100 Copenhagen

illum.dk

New Mags

While not strictly a fashion store, New Mags has become a favourite among industry insiders. Founded by Jesper Svangård and Jesper Oxholm Mikkelsen, former partners and directors at &Tradition, the concept bookstore blends design aesthetics with a curated selection of coffee-table books and magazines. In the satisfying space, books, posters, games, and trinkets are enveloped in oak and aluminium surroundings and accompanied by sculptures, inspired by the design of traditional English libraries. As such, the space has evolved into a meeting place for Copenhagen's creative community, hosting book signings, launches, and occasional festivals.

Ny Østergade 28, 1101

new-mags.com

MKDT Studio

Mark Kenly Domino Tan, the visionary founder of Copenhagen-based MKDT Studio, was ahead of the curve when he launched his eponymous brand in 2014, redefining the concept of Nordic minimalism for both men and women. Through an approach best described as poetic, MKDT Studio blends innovative silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and meticulous tailoring, all in an understated, largely neutral palette. Nestled on a quiet side street near the vibrant canals of Nyhavn, the boutique offers a serene escape from the bustling cosmopolitan city centre. Beyond showcasing the latest collections – including footwear, accessories, and garments – the space serves as a gallery of inspiration, hosting rotating exhibitions featuring the works of the brand’s favourite artists and artisans.

Store Strandstræde 9, 1255 Copenhagen

mkdtstudio.com

Reseller

Located on a quiet side street just moments away from bustling Strøget, neighbouring Aesop, A.P.C and Norse Projects, consignment store Reseller sources some of the city’s best second-hand finds. Established in 2019 by Thea Ringby Smed, a local with a background in design and sustainability, Reseller specialises in pre-loved garments from carefully selected designer brands – all the way from rare vintage Balenciaga, Celine and Maison Margiela, to pieces from local designers including Birrot, A Roege Hove and Cecilie Bahnsen, to name a few. Although small in size, the busy store boasts a lively spirit during opening hours and its many after-hour events, creating sociable and accessible ways to consume fashion with a lower carbon footprint.

Klareboderne 4, 1115 Copenhagen

resellercph.com

Son of a Tailor

Copenhagen has a reputation for its innovative approach to fashion, and after a decade of online made-to-order clothing, Danish brand Son of a Tailor opened its first physical store in Copenhagen in 2024, arguably becoming one of the most tech-savvy fashion stores in the city. The store enhances the fitting experience with the SON Mirror, an AI-powered tool that measures the body and suggests the perfect size from 24 options. Customers can then explore a range of colours and styles, including T-shirts made from Supima cotton and merino wool, without needing to change clothes. To minimise overproduction items are made to order, with delivery times starting at just seven days, and to further efforts in innovation, the store offers custom-fit consultations with expert consultants.

Pilestræde 28, 1112 Copenhagen

sonofatailor.com

Henrik Vibskov Boutique

Renowned for his whimsical universe, Henrik Vibskov is a multi-faceted artist working across fashion, music and art. Since his graduation from Central Saint Martins in 2001, Vibskov has produced more than 40 fashion collections and exhibited in several international design fairs, festivals and museums including MoMA in New York, Palais de Tokyo in Paris, The 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa and the ICA in London. His Copenhagen boutique, however, is a meeting point of all his disciplines, functioning as an exhibition space whereby a hanging installation of red rope is suspended over the space. Akin to a gallery, Vibskov also honours like-minded design innovators, predecessors and contemporaries, including Vivienne Westwood, Issey Miyake and Raf Simons, on sale in the space.

Gammel Mønt 14, 1117 Copenhagen

henrikvibskovboutique.com

By Malene Birger

Much like their womenswear collections, By Malene Birger’s Copenhagen outpost is a masterclass in Nordic refinement, uniquely elevated with a warm-toned bohemian twist. Designed by Stockholm-based architect firm Stamuli and interior designer Marie-Louise Sjögren, the interior elicits the intimate feeling of entering a Scandinavian home. Just like in the collections, the design emphasises natural colours and materials – among them linen, silk, wool, cotton and ceramics. Upon entering, shoppers step foot on oak and sisal flooring, while thoughtfully arranged interior furnishings house the brand’s collections in tones and textures evocative of its clothing.

Antonigade 10, 1106 Copenhagen

bymalenebirger.com

NN.07

Founded by friends Victor Lindh and Ulrik Pedersen in 2007 with the desire to celebrate ‘personalities’ instead of ‘nationalities’, NN.07’s Copenhagen concept store is a mirror of their founding statement. While unmistakably Scandinavian in its minimalist design, the stripped-back space has a distinctly international feel: the expansive space blends natural and manmade elements seamlessly, from a vast cylindrical cupboard clad in pinewood veneer to curved aluminum tables, alongside warmer, domestic elements. And, though their diverse menswear collections are available online, the store’s raw, tactile architecture provides a uniquely consuming shopping experience.

Gammel Mønt 7, 1117

nn07.com